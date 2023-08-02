Xpeng Faces Setback as Head of Autonomous Driving Departs

Xpeng shares experienced a 5% decline on Wednesday following the announcement that the company’s head of autonomous driving will be leaving. This departure is seen as a critical moment for the Chinese electric vehicle start-up.

Reason for Departure

Xinzhou Wu, the vice president of autonomous driving at Xpeng, submitted his resignation due to personal and family reasons, according to a statement released by the company.

Successor Appointed

Liyun Li, the senior director of Xpeng’s autonomous driving team, will be taking over Wu’s position. Li has been leading the project team responsible for Xpeng’s advanced driver-assistance system known as XNGP. Xpeng stated that Li has been preparing for this transition for a significant period of time.

Praise for Wu’s Contributions

Xpeng’s CEO, He Xiaopeng, commended Wu for his contributions in establishing Xpeng as a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Challenges for Xpeng

Wu’s departure comes at a crucial time as Xpeng aims to regain market share lost to emerging competitors such as Nio and Li Auto, while also competing against industry giants BYD and Tesla in China’s highly competitive market.

Positive Signs Amid Losses

Despite ongoing losses, Xpeng delivered 11,008 vehicles in July, marking a 28% increase from the previous month. This signifies the sixth consecutive month of delivery growth, indicating a potential recovery for Xpeng’s business.

Positioning as a Technological Leader

Xpeng has positioned itself as an advanced player in autonomous driving and other technologies compared to its competitors. Its main semi-autonomous driving product, XNGP, is positioned as a rival to Tesla’s Autopilot.

Commitment to Technology Development

Xpeng’s CEO, Xiaopeng, reassured investors that the company will continue to prioritize technology development. He emphasized their clear roadmap for in-house developed autonomous driving technology and their strategic partnership with the Volkswagen Group.

“I will personally continue to lead our autonomous driving team and strengthen our leadership in Smart EV technologies,” added Xiaopeng.