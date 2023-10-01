Five Stocks Favored by Wall Street’s Top Analysts

Adobe

Software giant Adobe (ADBE) recently reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter. The company’s cloud-based software offerings are experiencing significant subscription growth. Analyst Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank increased his price target for ADBE stock to $610 and reaffirmed a buy rating. Zelnick believes that Adobe is well-positioned to succeed in the emerging generative artificial intelligence world.

Salesforce

Analyst Brad Zelnick also favors cloud software vendor Salesforce (CRM). Following the company’s Dreamforce annual conference and investor meetings, Zelnick reiterated a buy rating with a price target of $260. He highlights Salesforce’s leadership in AI customer relationship management and believes the company’s strong pricing power and access to trusted data position it for success.

Pinterest

Image-sharing platform Pinterest (PINS) recently held its investor day, where it outlined its growth projections for the next three to five years. Analyst Colin Sebastian of Baird notes that Pinterest’s focus on the shopping experience and its integration with Amazon ads provide significant opportunities for advertisers. Sebastian maintains a buy rating on PINS stock with a price target of $34.

Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) recently made several announcements regarding its products and partnerships. Analyst Kash Rangan of Goldman Sachs believes that these developments demonstrate strong execution and position Microsoft as a leader in the Gen-AI era. Rangan maintains a buy rating on MSFT stock with a price target of $400.

ADVERTISEMENT

FedEx

Logistics giant FedEx (FDX) reported earnings that beat expectations, thanks to cost-reduction initiatives. Analyst Jonathan Chappell of Evercore notes that FedEx has gained market share from competitors and has a track record of executing cost-cutting targets. Chappell maintains a buy rating on FDX stock with a price target of $291.