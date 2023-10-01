President Biden Assures Continued American Aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden has stated that American aid to Ukraine will continue for the time being, as he seeks to reassure allies of ongoing U.S. financial support in the war effort. However, he warned Congress that time is running out.

Urgent Need for Uninterrupted Assistance

In a statement from the Roosevelt Room, President Biden emphasized the importance of not allowing American aid to Ukraine to be interrupted. He expressed an overwhelming sense of urgency, as the funding bill only lasts until mid-November. The president urged Congress to promptly negotiate an aid package.

Bipartisan Support for Ukraine Assistance

President Biden highlighted that the majority of both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House support providing aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggression. He called on Congress to stop playing games and emphasized the need to act swiftly.

Growing Difficulty in Approving Assistance

Lawmakers acknowledge that gaining approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is becoming increasingly challenging. Republican resistance to the aid has been gaining momentum, as demonstrated by recent voting in the House. Despite opponents celebrating their increasing numbers, additional funding was later approved separately.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shift in U.S. Support

The exclusion of Ukraine funding from a government funding measure indicates a gradual shift in the unwavering support that the United States has pledged to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. This shift reflects the Republican Party’s movement toward a more isolationist stance.

Foreign Allies Concerned

Foreign allies, including the European Union, have expressed surprise and concern regarding the reduction in U.S. funding for Ukraine. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that he believes this decision will not be final and hopes for continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

Efforts to Pass Full White House Request

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pledged to move swiftly to pass the full White House request for Ukraine aid. However, it is evident that achieving this goal will become increasingly difficult as more GOP senators question the aid or demand it be tied to immigration policy.

Focus on Accountability and Public Conversation

Several lawmakers, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have emphasized the need for accountability and understanding how the aid has been spent. They believe that a conversation with the American public is necessary to address concerns about allocating funds for Ukraine.

Continued Financial Assistance for Ukraine

Despite the challenges, President Biden reassured U.S. allies that additional funding for Ukraine will be secured. He emphasized his commitment to supporting Ukraine and preventing unnecessary loss of life in the ongoing conflict.

Aid History and Additional Request

The United States has already approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine, totaling around $113 billion, in response to Russia’s invasion. In August, President Biden called on Congress to provide an additional $24 billion to support Ukraine’s efforts.