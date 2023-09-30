Apple to Address Customer Complaints about iPhone 15 Models Running Hot

Apple announced on Saturday that it will release a software update to resolve customer concerns regarding the latest iPhone 15 models overheating. These models were launched just over a week ago.

According to Apple, the devices were running hot due to a combination of bugs in iOS 17, bugs in apps, and a temporary setup period. An Apple spokesperson stated that the devices may feel warmer during the initial few days after setup or restoration due to increased background activity. Additionally, a bug in iOS 17 was identified, which will be resolved through a software update. Some recent updates to third-party apps were also causing system overload, and Apple is working with developers to fix these issues.

Since the release of the new iPhone 15 models, users have been complaining about excessive heat on Apple’s forums, Reddit, and social media. ‘s review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max also confirmed the overheating issue.

Apple clarified that the problem was not related to the titanium chassis design, which is a distinguishing feature of the high-end models. Instead, it primarily occurred due to specific app bugs and the iOS issue, both of which can be rectified through software updates. Apple reassured users that the forthcoming iOS 17 update to address the problem will not affect device performance.

Apple’s website mentions that users may experience warmth in their phones during initial setup from a backup, wireless charging, usage of graphics-heavy apps or games, or streaming high-quality videos. The company states that it is normal for devices to become warm during heavy usage, and as long as no temperature warning is displayed, the devices are safe to use.

Continued High Demand for the New iPhones

Despite the heat issue, the new iPhones continue to sell well, with considerable wait times for shipping and long lines outside Apple stores on launch day. JPMorgan analysts noted that lead times for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Plus, and 15 are higher compared to their predecessors, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has the longest lead time ever recorded for an iPhone.

However, Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple supply chain analyst, cautioned that the heat problem could potentially impact sales. Nevertheless, Apple has faced launch issues in the past, such as the iPhone 4’s call dropping flaw, the unreliable Apple Maps with the iPhone 5, and the bending issue with the iPhone 6. Despite these setbacks, they did not significantly affect the company’s long-term outlook.