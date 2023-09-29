Scott Hall, a bail bondsman and one of the co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges on Friday.

Hall’s guilty plea makes him the first defendant in the case to admit wrongdoing.

As part of his plea deal, Hall agreed to testify in any future proceedings, including the trials of his co-defendants.

This development increases the pressure on the remaining defendants, who could face lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

However, Hall will not serve any time behind bars as per the negotiated agreement with prosecutors.

During the court hearing, Judge Scott McAfee stated that Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the election process.

Under the sentencing agreement, Hall will serve five years of probation, pay a total of $5,000, and complete 200 hours of community service.

The case alleges an illegal conspiracy by Trump and the co-defendants to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Hall was specifically accused of tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia, and collaborating with other co-defendants, including the pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

Like the other defendants, Hall had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis.

However, earlier on Friday, Hall’s attorney submitted a court filing waiving his indictment.

No immediate response was received from Willis’ office regarding ‘s request for comment.

The trials for Powell and another co-defendant, Kenneth Chesebro, are scheduled to commence on October 23 after their request for a speedy trial was granted by the Fulton County court.

Chesebro’s attempt to dismiss the charges against him was denied by McAfee earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others have sought to move their cases out of Atlanta and into a U.S. district courtroom.

In an unexpected turn, Trump’s attorneys informed McAfee through a court filing on Thursday that they would not pursue the transfer of the case.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.