A new update has been released for World War Z Update 1.49. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.World War Z Update 1.49 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
Fixed performance drops and image distortions on Xbox Series X|S consoles.
Fixed freezes occurring after completing any game session in the post-match statistics tab on all platforms.
Fixed Horde Mode XL Rome crashes on Xbox Series X|S consoles in the offline mode.