A new update has been released for World War Z Update 1.48. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. World War Z Update 1.48 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New Content
- New Paid DLC – Victory Lap Weapon Skins Pack.
- New Horde Mode XL Map – Rome.
- New primary weapon – Repeating Rifle.
- New heavy weapon – Multi-Shot Rocket Launcher.
- New perks for specific weapons.
- 4 New trinkets for characters.
- 9 New perks for each player class.
- 12 New Mutators in Horde Mode Challenge:
- Airstrike (the mortar shell can land in three random locations).
- Healing Explosions (device and heavy weapon explosions restore health).
- Drone Army (each player receives a temporary drone).
- Free Meds (free medicine becomes available in the main shop).
- The Pursuers (players can encounter slow, more resilient zombies during the wave that can revive and pursue players until the end of the wave).
- Free Supply (free gear bags become available in the main shop).
- Sell-Out (defense kits start having a discount).
- Taxes (defense kits start costing more).
- Leg Day (the player loses health and stamina when climbing).
- Hot-Tempered Bull (each Bull’s ground smash causes an explosion).
- My Chainsaw and Me (a random player gets an infinite ammo chainsaw without being able to use other weapons).
- Primary Weakness (primary weapon damage gets reduced by 75%).
General
- Mutators from Horde Mode Challenge can now be used in private lobbies.
- Added Quick Match search option for Horde Mode and Horde Mode XL.
- Tokyo Horde Mode XL map is now available in the Horde Mode Challenge.
- Fixed a bug when the player with the “Judo” or “Rage Mode” perk could become invincible.
- Fixed a bug when respawning a Vanguard class player with the “Stronger Together” perk would heal all players to full HP.
- Fixed a bug when the Grenade Launcher with the “Incendiary Grenades” weapon perk and “High Voltage” Slasher class perk could inflict unexpectedly high damage.
- Classes (Gunslinger, Fixer, Medic, Slasher) can now be assigned to the bots, and they can use the abilities of these classes.
PC
- Added the FSR 2.2 support.
- Added new DualSense Haptic Feedback effects.
- Fixed the Dead Sea Stroll level crashes on the MS Store game version.
Consoles
- Added new DualSense Haptic Feedback effects on PlayStation 5.
- Fixed crashes in Horde Mode XL on PlayStation 5.
- Slightly improved performance on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
