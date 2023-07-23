A new update has been released for Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.20. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.20 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed an issue where the some Gate of Fates nodes and Affixes would not affect summons. This includes the nodes Safe From Afar, Undertaker, and Academic Fieldwork; as well as the Affix +Projectile Speed and The Trial’s +100% Chance to inflict Mark of Impurity.
- Fixed an issue where the some variants of the Unique gloves Imbued Argrand’s Hearth would have an incorrect required level and incorrect drop ranges.
- Various graphical optimisations.
- Various crash fixes.
Source: Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem