A new update has been released for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.15. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.15 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
All Platforms
Adjustments
- Made upward adjustments to the amount of Morale Points that can be acquired during battles with enemies in the optional battlefield “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash while players were fighting the boss Demonized Lu Bu during multiplayer sessions.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash while players were fighting the boss Demonized Dian Wei during multiplayer sessions.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon carrying out certain procedures within Character Creation.
- Fixed a bug that caused the boss Yan Liang to indefinitely repeat certain actions.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from acquiring Genuine Qi, Coppers, and Morale Points upon defeating the boss Blindfolded Boy in the optional battlefield “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”
- Fixed a bug that unintentionally caused players running Ver1.120 of the game and those running Ver1.130 to match with each other in multiplayer sessions.
Source: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty