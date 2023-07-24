Introduction

A professor of economics at Yale University, Robert Shiller, has predicted that the ongoing rally in U.S. home prices may finally halt once the Federal Reserve concludes its rate-hiking cycle.

Steady Price Increases

According to the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, home prices have experienced consistent growth since 2012.

Influence of Interest Rate Fears

Shiller explains that the fear of rising interest rates has not only affected existing homeowners but has also driven new buyers to enter the market before rates increase further. This rush to lock in rates has had a positive impact on the housing market, but Shiller believes this trend is approaching its end.

Unusual Behavior in Home Prices

Shiller observes that the index has displayed “unusual behavior” in the past six months, initially appearing stable before experiencing an upward trend.

Record High Home Prices

In May, U.S. home prices reached a record high, with a 0.7% increase nationally from April, according to the Black Knight Home Price Index.

Uncertainty Surrounding Fed’s Actions

Shiller suggests that the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s future actions is a contributing factor to the current situation. While the Fed has signaled a likelihood of further tightening, it is expected to proceed at a slower pace compared to previous rate increases since early 2022.

Potential for a Soft Landing

Although a soft landing is possible, Shiller believes it is unlikely to be “perfect.” He emphasizes that he is not in a state of panic and attributes part of the recent surge in home prices to seasonal fluctuations, as prices typically rise during the summer months.

Fed Meeting and Rate Hike Expectations

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet soon, with economists polled by Reuters predicting a 25 basis points interest rate hike.