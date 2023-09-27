A new update has been released for Wild Hearts Update 1.033. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Wild Hearts Update 1.033 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
These fixes include:
Fixed an issue where an autosave would fail under certain conditions, causing the game to crash.
Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash in rare cases.