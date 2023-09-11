MUNICH — The IAA, one of the largest motor shows in the world, has become more like a technology conference with the presence of tech giants like Amazon, Qualcomm, and Samsung. This reflects the growing demand for traditional automakers to enhance the technology in their vehicles, both in terms of software and hardware, as they strive to catch up with Tesla in the electric car market. Meeting the expectations of Chinese buyers, who have a high demand for technology features, is also a driving factor behind this focus on technology. Carmakers are realizing that they can’t tackle these challenges alone and are seeking help from tech companies while also developing their own software in-house. Tesla’s success can be attributed to its technology, such as advanced driver assistance systems and smartphone-like screens, and rival automakers are working hard to develop similar features.

Carmakers are developing their own operating systems

In the smartphone world, there are two major operating systems: Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. However, in the car industry, there is no such standardization when it comes to infotainment systems and screens. Therefore, automakers are now focusing on developing their own operating systems to make the user experience with car screens more similar to using smartphone apps. For example, Mercedes-Benz has introduced its self-developed operating system called MB.OS, which will power various features in their upcoming electric vehicles. Swedish EV maker Polestar has also partnered with smartphone maker Xingji Meizu to create an operating system that seamlessly integrates with their cars. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is making a significant push into the automotive space, using its chips to power artificial intelligence applications in vehicles. At the IAA, Qualcomm showcased a car assistant that can find recipes and add ingredients to a shopping list.

Driverless features push

Tesla has been a leader in developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with its Autopilot. While no car can operate autonomously from a legal perspective, automakers are increasingly focusing on driverless features and capabilities. Tesla is at the forefront of ADAS technology, followed by Chinese players such as Xpeng and Nio.

Tech is key in China