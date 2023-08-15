Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his inclination to ban TikTok, the popular social media app, citing concerns over its Chinese ownership.

During an interview with ‘s Brian Sullivan on “Last Call,” DeSantis emphasized the potential threat posed by the Chinese-owned app to the United States. When asked about the possibility of banning TikTok, he responded, “I do think it represents a threat to our country given China’s ownership of it.”

In the interview, DeSantis, who is currently vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against Donald Trump, criticized the US’s approach to China. He suggested exploring regulatory and tax policies that would incentivize domestic businesses to prioritize the domestic economy.

DeSantis remarked, “There’s a reason why stuff has been outsourced to China because it can be done cheaper and people can make more money. We’re in a predicament here.”

TikTok has been a subject of political debate in Washington, starting from the Trump administration, which had threatened to ban the app but did not take any action. Recently, Congress introduced new bills that would grant the Biden administration the authority to ban TikTok.

While DeSantis criticized the proposed bills as “too heavy-handed” and potentially invasive to people’s privacy, he expressed his general support for a TikTok ban.

DeSantis emphasized the significance of Chinese wealth generated from the United States and voiced concerns about China’s military strength, stating, “The United States has been the No. 1 source of Chinese wealth, and what have they done with that wealth? They’ve built up their military. They are the top threat to this country.”