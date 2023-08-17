The Influence of Group Think in Family Offices

According to Tim Draper, a leader in early-stage venture capital, family offices, despite their increasing size and number, are prone to “group think” when it comes to investing. Draper points out that once a leading family office decides to invest in a particular asset class, other family offices tend to follow suit, leading to market saturation and unfavorable outcomes.

Rapid Growth and Asset Class Piling

In recent years, family offices have been quickly piling into specific asset classes, such as private credit, direct deals, and secondary private equity. Larger family offices often set the trend for smaller ones. With an estimated $6 trillion in global assets, family offices have the power to fuel growth and create mini-bubbles in certain asset classes. For example, the private credit market, currently valued at $1.4 trillion, is projected to reach $2.3 trillion by 2027, partly due to investments from family offices.

Prioritizing Capital Preservation over Growth

Draper argues that family offices often prioritize capital preservation over growth. He believes this approach is a mistake and advises family offices to keep investing if they want to build and expand their wealth. According to Draper, anything that is preserved tends to stagnate and eventually decline.

The Draper Family’s Investment Philosophy

Tim Draper, a third-generation Silicon Valley venture capital investor, is renowned for his early investments in companies like Space-X, Tesla, Skype, Coinbase, and Theranos. He has passed down his investing wisdom to his children, Billy, Jesse, and Adam, who also run funds or invest. Jesse Draper, founding partner of Halogen Ventures, emphasizes the importance of thinking big when it comes to investment opportunities. She believes in considering the long-term potential of a company and its ability to become a billion-dollar opportunity.

Investing in the Future and Solving Society’s Problems

Jesse Draper’s Halogen Ventures focuses on investments related to the future of family, including companies like Babylist, which offers baby products and registries, as well as child care and family financial planning services. According to Jesse, entrepreneurs aim to solve society’s biggest problems, with child care being a longstanding issue. While the Draper family does not have a formal family office, they regularly meet to discuss financials, investment decisions, and progress. They also maintain frequent communication to share insights and best practices in venture capital.

“In some ways, we are a decentralized family office,” says Tim Draper.