Billionaire investor Bill Ackman announced that he is betting against 30-year U.S. Treasurys as a hedge against the impact of long-term rates on stocks in a world with persistent 3% inflation.

Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, explained that he is “short in size” on the 30-year U.S. Treasurys, considering it a high probability standalone bet.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Ackman expressed his belief that this investment offers reasonably asymmetric payoffs, where the potential for upside gains is greater than the downside risk.

Ackman stated that they implement these hedges by purchasing options rather than shorting bonds outright, as there have been instances in history where the bond market reprices the long end of the curve in a matter of weeks.

These bearish comments from the hedge fund manager come shortly after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the U.S.’s long-term rating to AA+ from AAA, highlighting concerns about the growing U.S. fiscal deficit.

Ackman argued that if U.S. inflation rises to 3% in the long term instead of 2%, 30-year Treasury yields could reach 5.5% in the near future.

As of June, U.S. inflation stood at 3%, while yields on 30-year Treasury hit 4.2% — the highest since early November.