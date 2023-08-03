Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Betting Against 30-year U.S. Treasurys
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman announced that he is betting against 30-year U.S. Treasurys as a hedge against the impact of long-term rates on stocks in a world with persistent 3% inflation.
Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, explained that he is “short in size” on the 30-year U.S. Treasurys, considering it a high probability standalone bet.
In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Ackman expressed his belief that this investment offers reasonably asymmetric payoffs, where the potential for upside gains is greater than the downside risk.
Ackman stated that they implement these hedges by purchasing options rather than shorting bonds outright, as there have been instances in history where the bond market reprices the long end of the curve in a matter of weeks.
These bearish comments from the hedge fund manager come shortly after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the U.S.’s long-term rating to AA+ from AAA, highlighting concerns about the growing U.S. fiscal deficit.
Ackman argued that if U.S. inflation rises to 3% in the long term instead of 2%, 30-year Treasury yields could reach 5.5% in the near future.
As of June, U.S. inflation stood at 3%, while yields on 30-year Treasury hit 4.2% — the highest since early November.
Ackman’s Reasons Behind the Bet
Ackman expressed surprise at how low U.S. long-term rates have remained despite anticipated structural changes that could lead to higher levels of long-term inflation.
He cited factors such as de-globalization, higher defense costs, the energy transition, growing entitlements, and the greater bargaining power of workers.
Ackman also mentioned the desire of China and other countries to financially decouple from the U.S., concerns about U.S. governance, fiscal responsibility, and political divisiveness as reasons for his bet.
He anticipated that the ending of yield curve control in Japan would make Japanese government bonds more appealing compared to U.S. Treasurys, as Japanese investors are currently the largest foreign buyers of U.S. Treasury bills.
Ackman’s Perspective on the Market
“The best hedges are the ones you would invest in anyway even if you didn’t need the hedge.”
Bill Ackman
Founder, Pershing Square
Ackman questioned why the U.S. Treasury Department hasn’t been financing the government in the longer part of the curve despite lower long-term rates.
He also believed that long-term Treasurys are overbought and expressed concerns about the increasing supply of Treasurys with large deficits and higher refinancing rates.
In March, Ackman announced that he would no longer engage in vocal activist short-selling campaigns, focusing instead on investments aligned with his beliefs.
He emphasized that this bet against 30-year Treasurys fits his investment strategy and also serves as a necessary hedge.
