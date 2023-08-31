Raphael Bostic Argues Against Additional U.S. Interest Rate Increases

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President, Raphael Bostic, presented his case on Thursday opposing any further U.S. interest rate hikes. He believes that the current monetary policy is already tight enough to bring inflation back down to the target of 2% over a reasonable period.

Bostic emphasized the need for caution and patience, stating that it is crucial to let the existing restrictive policy continue to impact the economy. He warns against the risk of tightening too much, which could lead to unnecessary economic pain.

However, he clarified that this does not mean he supports easing policy in the near future.

Expectations for Fed’s Policy Rate

Although U.S. central bankers are expected to maintain the current policy rate range of 5.25%-5.5% at the upcoming meeting in three weeks, financial markets are pricing in a nearly 50% chance of another quarter percentage point increase by the end of the year. This is due to concerns about persistently high inflation, stronger-than-expected economic growth, and low unemployment rates.

A majority of U.S. central bankers already believe that a policy rate range of 5.5%-5.75% will be necessary to combat inflation.

Bostic’s Stance on Policy Tightening

Bostic has consistently been in the minority at the Federal Reserve, advocating against excessive policy tightening that could harm employment and livelihoods.

He highlighted that the 5.25 percentage points of interest rate hikes since March 2022 have already contributed to a significant decline in inflation, with consumer price inflation dropping from a peak of 9% last summer to 3.2% in July. Bostic also suggested that the underlying pace of inflation may already be close to the target, considering the lag in reflecting falling rents in housing services inflation data.

Additionally, business surveys indicate fewer firms planning to raise prices, and the percentage of items within the consumer price index experiencing inflation rates of 5% or higher has decreased from 80% to 35% since last summer.

Furthermore, Bostic mentioned the cooling labor market, as employers do not foresee the need to increase prices to match higher wages.

Overall, Bostic asserted that the Fed must remain steadfast in maintaining tight policy until it is evident that inflation is on track to reach the 2% target within a reasonable timeframe.

He concluded by mentioning that the Fed policymakers will release updated projections at the end of their September meeting, which will indicate how many colleagues align with his viewpoint.