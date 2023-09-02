WASHINGTON — The White House responded to Republican discussions of impeachment, dismissing them as “a partisan stunt.” This comes after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia declared that she would not vote to fund the government unless impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden were initiated.

During a town hall meeting with her constituents, and later in a Twitter post, Greene stated her refusal to support necessary budget bills unless impeachment proceedings against Biden began.

If the government is not funded, a shutdown could occur when the fiscal year ends on September 30th, potentially leading to furloughed workers, closed agencies, and endangered essential programs.

Currently, the House has only passed one of the 12 budget bills required to fund the government, with less than a month remaining until the deadline.

In response to the situation, the White House has urged Congress to pass a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government while long-term budget negotiations continue. Even prior to Greene’s remarks, significant divisions persist between the two parties, with Republicans seeking substantial spending cuts that are unlikely to pass in the Democrat-controlled Senate.