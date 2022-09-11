Because Netflix constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Netflix every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Netflix. The following is a list of the most recent Netflix Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Netflix in October of 2022.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

City Slickers (1991)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Walking Tall (2004)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Forever Queens (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Chip and Potato (Season 4)

Jexi (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Jumping from High Places (2022)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Nailed It! (Season 7)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)

Glitch (Season 1)

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

Oddballs (Season 1)

The Midnight Club (Season 1)

The Redeem Team (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

The Cage (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1)

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

The Playlist (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1)

Holy Family (Season 1)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022)

LiSA Another Great Day (2022)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Barbarians (Season 2)

Descendant (2022)

From Scratch (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Robbing Mussolini (2022)

The Good Nurse (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Romantic Killer (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022)

Big Mouth (Season 6)

Wendell & Wild (2022)