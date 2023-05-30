Because Netflix constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Netflix every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Netflix. The following is a list of the most recent Netflix Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Netflix in June of 2023.

June 1

THE DAYS (NETFLIX SERIES)

A Beautiful Life (NETFLIX FILM)

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (NETFLIX FAMILY)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Missed Connections (NETFLIX FILM)

Rich in Love 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

Scoop (NETFLIX SERIES)

Valeria: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 5

Barracuda Queens (NETFLIX SERIES)

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

June 7

Arnold (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tour de France: Unchained (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds (NETFLIX SERIES)

Human Resources: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Playing Card Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Tex Mex Motors (NETFLIX SERIES)

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Wonder Weeks (NETFLIX FILM)

You Do You (NETFLIX FILM)

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The Surrogacy (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (NETFLIX ANIME)

Extraction 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19

King the Land (NETFLIX SERIES)

See You in My 19th Life (NETFLIX SERIES)

Suits Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Take Care of Maya (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 21

Break Point: Part 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

June 22

Devil’s Advocate (NETFLIX SERIES)

Glamorous (NETFLIX SERIES)

Let’s Get Divorced (NETFLIX SERIES)

Skull Island (NETFLIX SERIES)

Sleeping Dog (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (NETFLIX FILM)

King of Clones (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Make Me Believe (NETFLIX FILM)

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find (NETFLIX FILM)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Through My Window: Across the Sea (NETFLIX FILM)

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Run Rabbit Run (NETFLIX FILM)

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (NETFLIX ANIME)

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?! (NETFLIX SERIES)

Nimona (NETFLIX FILM)

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5