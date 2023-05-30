Because Netflix constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Netflix every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Netflix. The following is a list of the most recent Netflix Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Netflix in June of 2023.
June 1
THE DAYS (NETFLIX SERIES)
A Beautiful Life (NETFLIX FILM)
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (NETFLIX FAMILY)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Missed Connections (NETFLIX FILM)
Rich in Love 2 (NETFLIX FILM)
Scoop (NETFLIX SERIES)
Valeria: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 5
Barracuda Queens (NETFLIX SERIES)
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
June 7
Arnold (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Love Is Blind: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Tour de France: Unchained (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds (NETFLIX SERIES)
Human Resources: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Playing Card Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Tex Mex Motors (NETFLIX SERIES)
This World Can’t Tear Me Down (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Wonder Weeks (NETFLIX FILM)
You Do You (NETFLIX FILM)
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (NETFLIX COMEDY)
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
The Surrogacy (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (NETFLIX ANIME)
Extraction 2 (NETFLIX FILM)
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19
King the Land (NETFLIX SERIES)
See You in My 19th Life (NETFLIX SERIES)
Suits Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Take Care of Maya (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends (NETFLIX COMEDY)
June 21
Break Point: Part 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Devil’s Advocate (NETFLIX SERIES)
Glamorous (NETFLIX SERIES)
Let’s Get Divorced (NETFLIX SERIES)
Skull Island (NETFLIX SERIES)
Sleeping Dog (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (NETFLIX FILM)
King of Clones (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Make Me Believe (NETFLIX FILM)
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find (NETFLIX FILM)
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Through My Window: Across the Sea (NETFLIX FILM)
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Run Rabbit Run (NETFLIX FILM)
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (NETFLIX ANIME)
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?! (NETFLIX SERIES)
Nimona (NETFLIX FILM)
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5