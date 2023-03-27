Netflix keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Netflix every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Netflix, with the most recent ones at the top. As Netflix adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in April 2023.

Leaving April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 3

What Lies Below

Leaving April 7

Hush

Leaving April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Leaving April 11

Married at First Sight: Season 10

Leaving April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Leaving April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Leaving April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Leaving April 27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 23

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 30

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World