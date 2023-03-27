Netflix keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Netflix every month.
We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Netflix, with the most recent ones at the top. As Netflix adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in April 2023.
Leaving April 1
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 3
What Lies Below
Leaving April 7
Hush
Leaving April 9
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
Leaving April 11
Married at First Sight: Season 10
Leaving April 12
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Leaving April 18
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 20
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
Leaving April 24
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving April 25
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving April 27
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 23
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 30
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World