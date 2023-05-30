Netflix keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Netflix every month.
We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Netflix, with the most recent ones at the top. As Netflix adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June 2023.
June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
The DUFF
June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
June 15
The Darkness
June 19
Philomena
June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
June 21
The Mist
June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
June 30
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z