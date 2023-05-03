Netflix keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Netflix every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Netflix, with the most recent ones at the top. As Netflix adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in May 2023.

Leaving May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

Leaving May 10

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

Leaving May 13

Weed the People

Leaving May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

Leaving May 16

Side Effects

Leaving May 18

The Last Days

Leaving May 27

Collateral Beauty

Leaving May 29

The 2nd

Leaving May 31

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young