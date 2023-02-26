Because Netflix constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Netflix every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Netflix. The following is a list of the most recent Netflix Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Netflix in March of 2023.
March 1
Cheat
March 2
Sex Life Season Two
Framed: A Sicilian Murder Mystery
March 3
Love At First Kiss
Next In Fashion: Season 2
March 5
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
March 8
Faraway
March 10
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Outlast
March 15
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
March 16
Shadow & Bone
March 17
Sky High: The Series
The Magician’s Elephant
March 21
We Lost Our Human
March 22
The Kingdom
Waco: American Apocalypse
The Night Agent
March 29
Wellmania
March 30
Unstable
March 31
Agent Elvis
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Kill Boksoon