Netflix keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Netflix every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Netflix, with the most recent ones at the top. As Netflix adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in March 2023.

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 1st

21 Bridges (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Cake (2014)

Cheer Squad (2016)

Coach Carter (2005)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Connected (2021)

Frank & Lola (2016)

Gold Statue (2019)

In The Shadow of Iris (2016) – Netflix Original Movie Removal

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Love Beats Rhymes (2016)

Margin Call (2011)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5) – Removal date moved from

February 2023.

Ordinary World (2016)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Sammy & Co (Season 1)

Schubert In Love (2016)

Scream 4 (2011)

Shubh Aarambh (2017)

Shutter Island (2010)

Soldier (1998)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Speed Kills (2018)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Gift (2015)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?

Walking Tall (2004)

War (2007)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 5th

Beirut (2018)

The Casketeers (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 6th

Borderliner (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 7th

Bullet Head (2017)

Hap and Leonard (Seasons 1-3)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 9th

Angels & Demons (2009)

Bad Guys: Vile City (Season 1) Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 10th

Son of Adam (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 12th

Justine (2019)

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 15th

Arrested Development (Seasons 1-5) Netflix Original Removal

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself (2006)

Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos (2011)

Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters (2012)

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special (2008)

The Art of Loving (2017)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 16th

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)

Bakugan: Geogan Rising (Season 1)

Lego Collection Including:

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015)

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy (2017)

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019)

Search Party (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 18th

All I Wish (A Little Something for Your Birthday) (2017)

Lu Over the Wall (2017)

Outback Truckers (Seasons 1-3)

XV: Beyond the Tryline (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 19th

Instant Hotel (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original Removal