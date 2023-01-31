Because Netflix constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Netflix every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Netflix. The following is a list of the most recent Netflix Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Netflix in February of 2023.
February 1
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6)
Gunther’s Millions
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor” (Season 32)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
February 6
VINLAND SAGA (Season 2)
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1)
February 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You (Season 4: Part 1)
February 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3)
Love to Hate You (Season 1)
Your Place or Mine
February 13
Squared Love All Over Again
VINLAND SAGA (Season 2: new episodes)
February 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
“In Love All Over Again” (Season 1)
“Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry”
“Pasión de Gavilanes” (Seasons 1-2)
“Perfect Match” (series premiere)
“Re/Member”
February 15
“#NoFilter” Season 1
“African Queens: Njinga”
“CoComelon” (Season 7)
“Eva Lasting” (Season 1)
“Full Swing”
“The Law According to Lidia Poët” (Season 1)
“Red Rose” (Season 1)
February 16
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged”
“Ouija”
“The Upshaws” Part 3
February 17
“A Girl and an Astronaut” (Season 1)
“Community Squad” (Season 1)
“Ganglands” (Season 2)
“Unlocked”
February 19
“Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir”
February 20
“Operation Finale”
“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2: new episodes)
February 21
“Perfect Match” (new episodes)
February 22
“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”
“The Strays”
“Triptych”
February 23
“Call Me Chihiro”
“Outer Banks” (Season 3)
February 24
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 5)
“Oddballs” (Season 2)
“Married at First Sight” (Season 12)
“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” (Part 2)
“The Real World” (Season 12)
“We Have a Ghost”
“Who Were We Running From?” (Season 1)
February 27
“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2: new episodes)
February 28
“A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou”
“American Pickers” (Season 15)
“Perfect Match (new episodes)
“Too Hot to Handle: Germany” (Season 1 premiere)