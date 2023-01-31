Because Netflix constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Netflix every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Netflix. The following is a list of the most recent Netflix Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Netflix in February of 2023.

February 1

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6)

Gunther’s Millions

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor” (Season 32)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 6

VINLAND SAGA (Season 2)

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1)

February 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You (Season 4: Part 1)

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3)

Love to Hate You (Season 1)

Your Place or Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

VINLAND SAGA (Season 2: new episodes)

February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

“In Love All Over Again” (Season 1)

“Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry”

“Pasión de Gavilanes” (Seasons 1-2)

“Perfect Match” (series premiere)

“Re/Member”

February 15

“#NoFilter” Season 1

“African Queens: Njinga”

“CoComelon” (Season 7)

“Eva Lasting” (Season 1)

“Full Swing”

“The Law According to Lidia Poët” (Season 1)

“Red Rose” (Season 1)

February 16

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged”

“Ouija”

“The Upshaws” Part 3

February 17

“A Girl and an Astronaut” (Season 1)

“Community Squad” (Season 1)

“Ganglands” (Season 2)

“Unlocked”

February 19

“Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir”

February 20

“Operation Finale”

“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2: new episodes)

February 21

“Perfect Match” (new episodes)

February 22

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”

“The Strays”

“Triptych”

February 23

“Call Me Chihiro”

“Outer Banks” (Season 3)

February 24

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 5)

“Oddballs” (Season 2)

“Married at First Sight” (Season 12)

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” (Part 2)

“The Real World” (Season 12)

“We Have a Ghost”

“Who Were We Running From?” (Season 1)

February 27

“VINLAND SAGA” (Season 2: new episodes)

February 28

“A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou”

“American Pickers” (Season 15)

“Perfect Match (new episodes)

“Too Hot to Handle: Germany” (Season 1 premiere)