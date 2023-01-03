Because Hulu constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Hulu every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Hulu. The following is a list of the most recent Hulu Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Hulu in January of 2023.

Arriving Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 (CBS)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 (VH1)

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20 (MTV)

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 (MTV)

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2 (VH1)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 (CBS)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 (CBS)

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983) (40th Anniversary)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

Arriving Jan. 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

Arriving Jan. 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

Arriving Jan. 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere (Fox)

Arriving Jan. 6

Bromates (2022)

Arriving Jan. 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

House of Darkness (2022)

Arriving Jan. 8

True Things (2021)

Arriving Jan. 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Alert: Series Premiere (Fox)

Arriving Jan. 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)

Arriving Jan. 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Riotsville, USA (2022)

Arriving Jan. 13

The Drop (2022) (Hulu Original)

Arriving Jan. 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (ID)

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ID)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

Arriving Jan. 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

Arriving Jan. 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

Arriving Jan. 20

One Way (2022)

Arriving Jan. 21

Dig (2022)

Arriving Jan. 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Arriving Jan. 23

Accused: Series Premiere (Fox)

Arriving Jan. 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A (Disney XD)

Arriving Jan. 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Arriving Jan. 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

Killing County: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Arriving Jan. 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

Arriving Jan. 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)