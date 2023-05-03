Hulu keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Hulu every month.
We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Hulu, with the most recent ones at the top. As Hulu adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Hulu in May, 2023.
Leaving May 1
Nightmare Alley, 2021
Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version), 2021
Leaving May 3
Passion of the Christ, 2004
Leaving May 6
Nekrotronic, 2018
Leaving May 7
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Leaving May 10
Antlers, 2021
Leaving May 14
The China Hustle, 2017
Journey To The West, 2013
Monsters, 2010
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013
Red Cliff, 2008
What Just Happened, 2008
Whose Streets?, 2017
Leaving May 15
Elysium, 2013
Leaving May 17
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019
Downhill, 2020
Ford v Ferrari, 2019
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020
Underwater, 2020
Leaving May 18
The King’s Man, 2022
Leaving May 20
Ceremony, 2010
The Double, 2013
The Extra Man, 2010
FoodInc., 2008
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008
Nobody Walks, 2012
Ondine, 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010
Pusher I, 1996
Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands, 2004
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005
The Sacrament, 2013
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine, 2015
Synchronicity, 2015
Leaving May 21
Julia, 2008
Leaving May 24
The French Dispatch, 2021
Leaving May 27
The Book Thief, 2013
Three Identical Strangers, 2018
Leaving May 30
TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes, 2022
Leaving May 31
30 Days of Night, 2007
A Madea Christmas, 2013
All The King’s Men, 2006
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, 2021
Amour, 2012
Anastasia, 1997
Another Earth, 2011
As Good As It Gets, 1997
Baby’s Day Out, 1994
Big, 1988
Big Daddy, 1999
Black Swan, 2010
Broken Arrow, 1996
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cast Away, 2000
The Choice, 2016
Commando, 1985
Compadres, 2016
The Count Of Monte Cristo, 2002
Dangerous Beauty, 1998
Dear John, 2010
Despicable Me, 2010
Despicable Me 2, 2013
Diggers, 2006
Disturbing The Peace, 2020
Doctor Dolittle, 1998
Don Jon, 2013
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fight Club, 1999
Firehouse Dog, 2007
Forever My Girl, 2018
The Gallows, 2015
Go For It, 2011
Groundhog Day, 1993
High-rise, 2015
History Of The World: Part 1, 1981
How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998
How To Train Your Dragon 2, 2014
Humpday, 2009
In Her Shoes, 2005
In The Cut, 2003
Kicking & Screaming, 2005
L.A. Confidential, 1997
Love And Basketball, 2000
Marmaduke, 2010
Nanny Mcphee, 2006
Nanny Mcphee Returns, 2010
Pretty Woman, 1990
Rio, 2011
Self/Less, 2015
Son Of God, 2014
Takers, 2010
That Thing You Do!, 1996
There’s Something About Mary, 1998
Third Person, 2014
Unstoppable, 2010
Waiting…, 2005
The Waterboy, 1998
Wall Street, 1987
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, 2010
When A Man Loves A Woman, 1994
Witless Protection, 2008