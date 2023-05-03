Hulu keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Hulu every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Hulu, with the most recent ones at the top. As Hulu adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Hulu in May, 2023.

Leaving May 1

Nightmare Alley, 2021

Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version), 2021

Leaving May 3

Passion of the Christ, 2004

Leaving May 6

Nekrotronic, 2018

Leaving May 7

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Leaving May 10

Antlers, 2021

Leaving May 14

The China Hustle, 2017

Journey To The West, 2013

Monsters, 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013

Red Cliff, 2008

What Just Happened, 2008

Whose Streets?, 2017

Leaving May 15

Elysium, 2013

Leaving May 17

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019

Downhill, 2020

Ford v Ferrari, 2019

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020

Underwater, 2020

Leaving May 18

The King’s Man, 2022

Leaving May 20

Ceremony, 2010

The Double, 2013

The Extra Man, 2010

FoodInc., 2008

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008

Nobody Walks, 2012

Ondine, 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010

Pusher I, 1996

Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands, 2004

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005

The Sacrament, 2013

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine, 2015

Synchronicity, 2015

Leaving May 21

Julia, 2008

Leaving May 24

The French Dispatch, 2021

Leaving May 27

The Book Thief, 2013

Three Identical Strangers, 2018

Leaving May 30

TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes, 2022

Leaving May 31

30 Days of Night, 2007

A Madea Christmas, 2013

All The King’s Men, 2006

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, 2021

Amour, 2012

Anastasia, 1997

Another Earth, 2011

As Good As It Gets, 1997

Baby’s Day Out, 1994

Big, 1988

Big Daddy, 1999

Black Swan, 2010

Broken Arrow, 1996

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cast Away, 2000

The Choice, 2016

Commando, 1985

Compadres, 2016

The Count Of Monte Cristo, 2002

Dangerous Beauty, 1998

Dear John, 2010

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

Diggers, 2006

Disturbing The Peace, 2020

Doctor Dolittle, 1998

Don Jon, 2013

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fight Club, 1999

Firehouse Dog, 2007

Forever My Girl, 2018

The Gallows, 2015

Go For It, 2011

Groundhog Day, 1993

High-rise, 2015

History Of The World: Part 1, 1981

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

How To Train Your Dragon 2, 2014

Humpday, 2009

In Her Shoes, 2005

In The Cut, 2003

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

L.A. Confidential, 1997

Love And Basketball, 2000

Marmaduke, 2010

Nanny Mcphee, 2006

Nanny Mcphee Returns, 2010

Pretty Woman, 1990

Rio, 2011

Self/Less, 2015

Son Of God, 2014

Takers, 2010

That Thing You Do!, 1996

There’s Something About Mary, 1998

Third Person, 2014

Unstoppable, 2010

Waiting…, 2005

The Waterboy, 1998

Wall Street, 1987

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, 2010

When A Man Loves A Woman, 1994

Witless Protection, 2008