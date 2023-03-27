Hulu keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Hulu every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Hulu, with the most recent ones at the top. As Hulu adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Hulu in April, 2023.

Leaving April 13

The Last Duel (2021)

Leaving April 14

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

Leaving April 19

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Leaving April 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Being Julia (2004)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Client 9 (2010)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

The Internship (2013)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once (2007)

Paranoia (2013)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Scarface (1983)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Town (2010)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)