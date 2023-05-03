Because Hulu constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Hulu every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Hulu. The following is a list of the most recent Hulu Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Hulu in May of 2023.
Arriving May 1
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED) (Viz)
After Earth, 2013
Annabelle, 2014
Atonement, 2007
Beetlejuice, 1988
Best in Show, 2000
Black Dynamite, 2009
Billionaire Boys Club, 2018
Bless Me, Ultima, 2013
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius, 2004
Blue Thunder, 1983
The Book Of Eli, 2010
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Boogie Nights, 1997
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
The Comedian, 2017
CrazyStupidLove, 2011
Cyrus, 2010
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Eat Pray Love, 2010
El Condorito, 2018
The First Monday In May, 2016
Frank, 2014
The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009
Horrible Bosses, 2011
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014
Identity, 2003
IT, 2017
Joshua, 2007
Johnny Mnemonic, 1995
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
Last Action Hero, 1993
The Last Exorcism, 2010
Little Man, 2006
The Little Things, 2021
The Mask, 1994
The Meddler, 2016
Meet the Spartans, 2008
Once, 2007
Once Upon a Time in America, 1984
Out of the Furnace, 2013
Patriots Day, 2016
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019
The Power Of One, 1992
Premium Rush, 2012
Rampage, 2018
Selena, 1997
Sex Drive, 2008
Speed, 1994
Speed 2: Cruise Control, 1997
Stan & Ollie, 2018
Stuck On You, 2003
Taken 2, 2012
Twilight, 2008
Arriving May 2
A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire (National Geographic)
Lucky, 2017
Arriving May 4
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3 (HGTV)
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Discovery)
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9 (Food Network)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21 (HGTV)
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2 (HGTV)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3 TLC
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9 (HGTV)
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4 (HGTV)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Discovery)
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3(Discovery)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4 (TLC)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1(Discovery)
Apollo 18, 2011
A Walk to Remember, 2002
Both Sides of the Blade, 2022
The Libertine, 2004
Arriving May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Alone at Night, 2022
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, 2022 (Disney Plus)
Bloods, 2022
Manifest West, 2022
Arriving May 8
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A (Disney XD)
To The End, 2022
Arriving May 9
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Last Warrior, 2022
Arriving May 10
FX’s Class of ‘09: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Arriving May 11
Bar Fight!, 2022
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman, 2023 (Disney Plus)
Arriving May 12
The Great: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth, 2022
The Last Unicorn, 1982
Saint Omer, 2022
Arriving May 13
The Locksmith, 2023
Arriving May 15
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)
District B13, 2004
Hammer Of The Gods, 2013
Point Break, 2015
Arriving May 16
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 (Star)
The Break-Up, 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016
Arriving May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023) (Hulu Original)
Arriving May 18
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2 (ABC)
Slash/Back, 2022
Arriving May 19
White Men Can’t Jump (2023) (Hulu Original)
American Murderer, 2022
Sliding Doors, 1998
Sophie’s Choice, 1982
Arriving May 20
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (FX)
Arriving May 23
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere (Hulu Original)
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
Paris Can Wait, 2017
Arriving May 24
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere(Fox)
Broker, 2022
Arriving May 25
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere (Fox)
MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere (Fox)
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere (FX)
Prank Panel: Series Premiere (ABC)
I Still Believe, 2020
Arriving May 26
Mummies, 2023
The Old Way, 2022
Arriving May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special (Hulu Original)
Arriving May 31
The Square, 2017