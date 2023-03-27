Because Hulu constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Hulu every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Hulu. The following is a list of the most recent Hulu Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Hulu in April of 2023.
Arriving April 1
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Adam (2009)
American Psycho (2000)
Baby Mama (2008)
Bachelorette (2012)
Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blackthorn (2011)
Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Boys On The Side (1995)
Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
The Brothers (2001)
CHiPs (2017)
Copycat (1995)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Date Night (2010)
Dear John (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
Dredd (2012)
Elysium (2013)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
The Fan (1996)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Father Of The Bride (1991)
Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
The Forgotten (2004)
Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Haywire (2012)
High Fidelity (2000)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
The Interview (2014)
Joe Somebody (2001)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
The Lady In The Van (2016)
Lincoln (2012)
Made In America (1993)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Moulin Rouge! (2001)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
The Negotiator (1998)
Once (2007)
Prom Night (2008)
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Second Act (2018)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Think Like A Man (2012)
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To The Wonder (2012)
We Own The Night (2007)
Arriving April 2
Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Arriving April 3
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere
Arriving April 4
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
Arriving April 5
The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series
The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere
Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1
Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)
Arriving April 6
DAVE: Season 3 Premiere
Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
The Last Stand (2013)
Arriving April 7
Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series
The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere
Beast of Burden (2018)
The Honeymoon (2022)
Medieval (2022)
Mr. Right (2015)
The Program (2015)
Arriving April 8
13 Assassins (2010)
Jesus Camp (2006)
The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
Arriving April 9
War With Grandpa (2020)
Arriving April 10
Blood Money: Complete Season 1
Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1
The Weekend (2019)
Arriving April 11
Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1
Arriving April 12
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere
Arriving April 13
Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2
Door Mouse (2022)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
Arriving April 14
The Offering (2023)
Section 8 (2022)
She Will (2021)
Arriving April 15
Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1
Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3
Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Main Street (2010)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
Arriving April 17
New Girl: Complete Series
Arriving April 18
The Quake (2018)
Arriving April 19
Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
Arriving April 20
Quasi (2023)
Joyride (2022)
Arriving April 21
Love Me: Complete Season 2
Poker Face (2022)
Arriving April 22
Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere
Arriving April 26
Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Arriving April 27
There There (2022)
Arriving April 28
Clock (2023)
Banana Split (2018)
Paradise City (2022)
Arriving April 30
Black Nativity (2013)