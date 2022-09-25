Because HBO Max constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on HBO Max every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on HBO Max. The following is a list of the most recent HBO Max Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on HBO Max in October of 2022.
October 1
Æon Flux
Along Came A Spider
Bad News Bears
Bad Teacher
Before I Fall
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity (Director’s Cut)
Blackthorn
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
C.R.A.Z.Y.
Call Me By Your Name
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
Charlie St. Cloud
Christmas in Connecticut
Coneheads
Disclosure
District 9
Down Terrace
Dude Where’s My Car?
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)
Fair Game
Federico Fellini’s Intervista
Frank
Freedomland
Grand Piano
Hoosiers
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Mumbai
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Jumper
Juno
Kiss The Girls
La ronde
Let’s Be Cops
Little Women
Luci del Varieta
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music
Meet the Spartans (Extended Version)
Miracle in Milan
My Best Friend’s Girl (Extended Version)
Navy Seals
Nightcrawler
No Place on Earth
Nothing But Trouble
Oliver!
Open Season 2
Open Season
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Promised Land
Rock Dog
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie)
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Slacker
Spotlight
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The American President
The Bad News Bears
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Eye
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
The Perfect Host
The Perfect Storm
The Swimming Pool
The Two Faces of January
The Witch
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To The Wonder
Twisted
Waist Deep
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere
October 2
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
Housing Complex C
October 5
Eraser: Reborn, 2022
October 6
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
October 7
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere
October 8
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog
October 9
We Baby Bears S1E
October 10
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 11
38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere
October 14
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
October 15
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
October 17
Mr. Pickles
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere
October 18
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
October 19
Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere
October 20
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth
October 21
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 23
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
October 24
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
October 26
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere
October 28
Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
October 30
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere