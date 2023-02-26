Because HBO Max constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on HBO Max every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on HBO Max. The following is a list of the most recent HBO Max Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on HBO Max in March of 2023.

March 1 A Brave Little Rooster (Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos)

A Dangerous Method

Basic

Beatriz at Dinner

Best of Enemies

Bloodsport

Breathe

Cobra

Creed

Creed II

Finding Forrester

Ghost Ship

House at the End of the Street

I Am Love

I Love You, Man

Iris

Lemon

Long Shot

Lucy

Make Your Move

Milk

My Bloody Valentine

Next Day Air

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Outrage

Results

Rocknrolla

Selena

School Life

Sinister

Spawn

Speed Racer

Tangerine

The Accused

The Big Hit

The Blue Lagoon

The Brothers Bloom

The Circle

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Jacket

The Kid

The Wife

Trespass Against Us

This is the End

Vampire in Brooklyn

White God

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger

You Got Served March 2 Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me (Max Original Premiere)

Mariachis—Season 1 (Max Original Premiere) March 6 Perry Mason—Season 2

Rain Dogs—Season 1 March 8 Mortal Kombat March 12 The Last of Us (Season Finale) March 17 Beach Cottage Chronicles—Season 2 March 19 All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Documentary Premiere) March 23 Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections March 26 Succession—Season 4 March 29 Those Who Wish Me Dead