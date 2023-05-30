Because HBO Max constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on HBO Max every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on HBO Max. The following is a list of the most recent HBO Max Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on HBO Max in June of 2023.

June 1 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013) June 2 Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network) June 4 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos June 5 Louisiana Law (Animal Planet) June 6 Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network) June 7 Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery) June 8 A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original) June 9 AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original) June 10 Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3 June 12 Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV) June 13 Vacation (2015) June 14 How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV) June 15 Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original) June 16 Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network) June 17 John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original) June 18 Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network) June 19 Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery) June 21 7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original) June 22 And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original) June 23 Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network) June 25 Mini Reni (Magnolia Network) June 26 Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023) June 27 Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original) June 28 Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original) June 29 Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original) June 30 Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)