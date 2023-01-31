HBO Max keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving HBO Max every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off HBO Max, with the most recent ones at the top. As HBO Max adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving HBO Max in February 2023.

Leaving Feb. 1

This is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Leaving Feb. 9

Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)

Leaving Feb. 10

Central Intelligence, 2016

Leaving Feb. 11

Batman Begins, 2005

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Leaving Feb. 12

Vacation, 2015

Leaving Feb. 13

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Leaving Feb. 24

Boy Interrupted (HBO)

Leaving Feb. 28

9½ Weeks, 1986

42, 2013

Above the Rim, 1994

Action Jackson, 1988

After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version (HBO)

American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Assassins, 1995

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Atonement, 2007(HBO)

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

Beau Brummel, 1954

Blood on the Moon, 1948

Blast from the Past, 1999

Blow-Up, 1966

Bombshell, 1933

Bringing Down the House, 2003 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chain Lightning, 1950

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Chips, 2017

Cimarron, 1960

Coming to America, 1988 (HBO)

Contagion, 2011

Crash, 2004

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

Doctor Zhivago, 1965

Double Jeopardy, 1999 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Executive Decision, 1996

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992

Freaks, 1932

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Friday, 1995

Ghost Town, 2008 (HBO)

Gigi, 1958

Going the Distance, 2010

Grand Hotel, 1932

Greased Lightning, 1977

Gridiron Gang, 2006

High Anxiety, 1977 (HBO)

Hairspray, 2007

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932

I Am Legend, 2007

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Libeled Lady, 1936

Limbo, 2021 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006

Love Jones, 1997

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2015 (HBO)

Magic Mike XXL, 2015

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Next Friday, 2000

Open Season, 2006

Open Season 2, 2009

Pacific Rim, 2013 (HBO)

Please Stand By, 2018 (HBO)

Princess of the Row, 2019

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roots (Miniseries)

​​Screaming Eagles, 1956

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Shadow Dancer, 2013 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Show Boat, 1936

Smart People, 2008 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The Craft, 1996

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 (HBO)

The Fog, 2005 (HBO)

The Great Ziegfeld, 1936

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

The Rocker, 2008 (HBO)

The Ruins, 2008 (HBO)

The Savages, 2007 (HBO)

The Sea Wolf, 1941

The Secret Garden, 1993 (HBO)

The Snowman, 2017 (HBO)

The Tailor Of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

The Uninvited, 2009 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wood, 1999 (HBO)

The X-Files, 1998 (HBO)

Two Girls And A Guy, 1998 (HBO)

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (HBO)

Universal Soldier, 2007 (HBO)

Valentine’s Day, 2010

Walking With Dinosaurs 3D, 2013 (HBO)

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Within, 2016