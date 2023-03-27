Because HBO Max constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on HBO Max every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on HBO Max. The following is a list of the most recent HBO Max Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on HBO Max in April of 2023.

April 1 The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brother’s Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO) April 3 Royal Crackers, Season 1 April 4 Craig of the Creek, Season 4E April 6 Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1 April 7 Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO) April 9 Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1 April 11 U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014 April 13 Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere April 14 A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002 April 16 100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO) April 17 Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere April 18 Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D April 19 U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico April 20 Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere April 21 Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3 April 23 Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) April 27 The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere April 28 Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere April 29 Moonage Daydream, 2022