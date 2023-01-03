Because HBO Max constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on HBO Max every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on HBO Max. The following is a list of the most recent HBO Max Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on HBO Max in january of 2023.

Arriving Jan. 1 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill the Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One’s for the Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012 Arriving Jan. 3 The Menu, 2022 (HBO) Arriving Jan. 6 DC’s Stargirl, Season 3

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2 Arriving Jan. 8 We Baby Bears, Season 1F Arriving Jan. 10 Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO) Arriving Jan. 11 In With the Old, Season 3 Arriving Jan. 12 Blended, 2014 (HBO)

The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere

Velma, Max Original Series Premiere Arriving Jan. 13 The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere Arriving Jan. 15 The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO) Arriving Jan. 17 Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

​​Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E

USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports Arriving Jan. 20 Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3

USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports Arriving Jan. 23 YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2 Arriving Jan. 25 USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports