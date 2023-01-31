Netflix keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Netflix every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Netflix, with the most recent ones at the top. As Netflix adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in February 2023.

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023

28 Days (2000)A Christmas Catch (2018)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Biking Borders (2019)

Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Chronically Metropolitan (2016)

Cleaner (2007)

Countdown (2019)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Horrid Henry (Seasons 1-2)

Hyena Road (2015)

Justice (2017)

Love Daily (Season 1)

Love Jacked (2018)

Newness (2017)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)

My Dead Ex (Season 1)

Pop Team Epic (Season 1)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rocks (2019)

Sing Street (2016)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Borgias (Seasons 1-3)

The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Mystic River (Season 1)

The Unsettling (Season 1)

Troy (2004)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Up in the Air (2009)

Zac and Mia (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 3rd

Imperial Dreams (2014) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 4th

Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020)

Fukrey Boyzzz (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 8th

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Sons of the Caliphate (Seasons 1-2)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 9th

The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 10th

St. Vincent (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 11th

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 13th

Cuddle Weather (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 14th

Palazuelos mi rey (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 15th

Monster High: Electrified (2017)

Pottersville (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 16th

By the Sea (2015)

MR. RIGHT (2015)

Nightmare High (Season 1)

Spark (Season 1)

Term Life (2016)

The Forest (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 18th

No Escape Room (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 19th

A Place in the Stars (2014)

Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 20th

Scarecrow (Khayal Maata) (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 21st

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 22nd

Bert Kreischer: The Machine (2016)

Fifty: The Series (Season 1)

Girl on the Third Floor (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 23rd

Best Lover (Season 1)