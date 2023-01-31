Netflix keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Netflix every month.
We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Netflix, with the most recent ones at the top. As Netflix adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in February 2023.
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023
28 Days (2000)A Christmas Catch (2018)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
A Very Country Christmas (2017)
Addams Family Values (1993)
Alpha and Omega (2010)
Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
Biking Borders (2019)
Christmas with a Prince (2018)
Chronically Metropolitan (2016)
Cleaner (2007)
Countdown (2019)
Hometown Holiday (2018)
Horrid Henry (Seasons 1-2)
Hyena Road (2015)
Justice (2017)
Love Daily (Season 1)
Love Jacked (2018)
Newness (2017)
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)
My Dead Ex (Season 1)
Pop Team Epic (Season 1)
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Rocks (2019)
Sing Street (2016)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
That’s My Boy (2012)
The 15:17 to Paris (2018)
The Addams Family (1991)
The Borgias (Seasons 1-3)
The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
The Foreigner (2017)
The Hunt for Red October (1990)
The Mystic River (Season 1)
The Unsettling (Season 1)
Troy (2004)
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Up in the Air (2009)
Zac and Mia (Season 1)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 3rd
Imperial Dreams (2014) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 4th
Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020)
Fukrey Boyzzz (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 8th
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
Sons of the Caliphate (Seasons 1-2)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 9th
The Kindness of Strangers (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 10th
St. Vincent (2014)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 11th
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 13th
Cuddle Weather (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 14th
Palazuelos mi rey (Season 1)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 15th
Monster High: Electrified (2017)
Pottersville (2017)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 16th
By the Sea (2015)
MR. RIGHT (2015)
Nightmare High (Season 1)
Spark (Season 1)
Term Life (2016)
The Forest (2016)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 18th
No Escape Room (2018)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 19th
A Place in the Stars (2014)
Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 20th
Scarecrow (Khayal Maata) (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 21st
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 22nd
Bert Kreischer: The Machine (2016)
Fifty: The Series (Season 1)
Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on February 23rd
Best Lover (Season 1)