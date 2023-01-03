Hulu keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Hulu every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off Hulu, with the most recent ones at the top. As Hulu adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Hulu in January 2023.

Leaving Jan. 14

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon (2015)

Leaving Jan. 15

Being Flynn (2012)

Leaving Jan. 24

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

Leaving Jan. 28

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Permanent (2017)

Leaving Jan. 29

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Leaving Jan. 30

American Assassin (2017)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

Leaving Jan. 31

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Anger Management (2003)

Aquamarine (2006)

Arctic (2018)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Christmas (2006)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away (2000)

Christine (1983)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

How I Live Now (2013)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Kollek (1995)

Layer Cake (2005)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

The Net (1995)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Person To Person (2017)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Take This Waltz (2011)

This Means War (2010)

Tootsie (1982)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)