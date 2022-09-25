HBO Max keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving HBO Max every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off HBO Max, with the most recent ones at the top. As HBO Max adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving HBO Max in October 2022.

October 6

If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey)

October 7

The God of High School (dubbed and subtitled)

October 14

Point Break

Tom & Jerry

October 18

The Price of Freedom

October 19

Annabelle: Creation

October 25

The Bronx, USA

October 31

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

71

A Cry in the Dark

All My Life

America, America

American Pastoral

Anchors Aweigh

Angels and Demons

Angels in the Outfield

Anger Management

Assassins

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, Extended Version

Blood on the Moon

Blood Ties

Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Breaking Away

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Capote

Captain Blood

Chappelle’s Show

Chateau Vato

Coma

Crossing Delancey

David Copperfield

De Lo Mio

Deception

Domino

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is

Equilibrium

Evolution

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Father of the Bride

Fire With Fire

Flying Leathernecks

Good News

Goodbye Mr. Chips

Guess Who

Half Brothers

Hall Pass

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

High Fidelity

Hooper

Hostel

House of 1,000 Corpses

Ice Station Zebra

Igby Goes Down

Inside Amy Schumer

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Jerry Maguire

Key & Peele

Key Largo

Kin

Linda and the Mockingbirds

Lisztomania

Little Women

Machine Gun Preacher

Master Of Disguise

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Modern Problems

Moonstruck

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter

My Favorite Year

Nathan For You

Night Moves

Night Owls

North Dallas Forty

Now, Voyager

On the Town

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version

Outbreak

Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin)

Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies)

Protocol

Racing Stripes

Reno 911!

Room for One More

Runaway Train

Say Anything…

Six Degrees Of Separation

Snakes on a Plane

Speedway

Splendor in the Grass

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Assignment

The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer

The Blair Witch Project

The Charge of the Light Brigade

The Cincinnati Kid

The Command

The Confirmation

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Half

The Devil’s Reject

The Falcon And The Snowman

The Final Cut

The Great American Pastime

The Hunger

The Legend of the Zorro

The Mighty Quinn

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Notebook

The Pact

The Perfect Storm

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

The Public Enemy

The Purge

The Replacements

The Sapphires

The Satanic Rites of Dracula

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

The Spirit

The Switch

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Wolverine

Thelma & Louise

This is Elvis

Top Secret!

Una Semana

Viva Las Vegas

W.E.

War

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? 1991

William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut

Zoo Animals