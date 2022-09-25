HBO Max keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving HBO Max every month.
We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off HBO Max, with the most recent ones at the top. As HBO Max adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving HBO Max in October 2022.
October 6
If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey)
October 7
The God of High School (dubbed and subtitled)
October 14
Point Break
Tom & Jerry
October 18
The Price of Freedom
October 19
Annabelle: Creation
October 25
The Bronx, USA
October 31
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later
71
A Cry in the Dark
All My Life
America, America
American Pastoral
Anchors Aweigh
Angels and Demons
Angels in the Outfield
Anger Management
Assassins
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, Extended Version
Blood on the Moon
Blood Ties
Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Breaking Away
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Capote
Captain Blood
Chappelle’s Show
Chateau Vato
Coma
Crossing Delancey
David Copperfield
De Lo Mio
Deception
Domino
Elvis: That’s The Way It Is
Equilibrium
Evolution
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Father of the Bride
Fire With Fire
Flying Leathernecks
Good News
Goodbye Mr. Chips
Guess Who
Half Brothers
Hall Pass
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Hard Rain
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
High Fidelity
Hooper
Hostel
House of 1,000 Corpses
Ice Station Zebra
Igby Goes Down
Inside Amy Schumer
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Jerry Maguire
Key & Peele
Key Largo
Kin
Linda and the Mockingbirds
Lisztomania
Little Women
Machine Gun Preacher
Master Of Disguise
McCabe and Mrs. Miller
Modern Problems
Moonstruck
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter
My Favorite Year
Nathan For You
Night Moves
Night Owls
North Dallas Forty
Now, Voyager
On the Town
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version
Outbreak
Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin)
Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies)
Protocol
Racing Stripes
Reno 911!
Room for One More
Runaway Train
Say Anything…
Six Degrees Of Separation
Snakes on a Plane
Speedway
Splendor in the Grass
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Assignment
The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer
The Blair Witch Project
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Cincinnati Kid
The Command
The Confirmation
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Half
The Devil’s Reject
The Falcon And The Snowman
The Final Cut
The Great American Pastime
The Hunger
The Legend of the Zorro
The Mighty Quinn
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Notebook
The Pact
The Perfect Storm
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
The Public Enemy
The Purge
The Replacements
The Sapphires
The Satanic Rites of Dracula
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
The Spirit
The Switch
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Wolverine
Thelma & Louise
This is Elvis
Top Secret!
Una Semana
Viva Las Vegas
W.E.
War
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? 1991
William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut
Zoo Animals