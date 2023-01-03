HBO Max keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving HBO Max every month.

We’ve put them all in order of when they were taken off HBO Max, with the most recent ones at the top. As HBO Max adds new original movies to its streaming service, we’ll let you know. Here is a list of the movies and TV shows that will be leaving HBO Max in january 2023.

Leaving Jan. 3

Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 4-6

Bachelor Pad, Season 1

The Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor, Season 21

The Bachelor, Season 24

The Bachelor, Season 25

The Bachelorette, Season 11

The Bachelorette, Season 14

The Bachelorette, Season 15

The Bachelorette, Season 16

Leaving Jan. 6

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

Leaving Jan. 19

Eve

Leaving Jan. 20

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving Jan. 21

Everwood

Leaving Jan. 23

Alvin and the Chipmunks, 2007 (HBO)

Leaving Jan. 25

Babylon 5

What I Like About You, 2002

Leaving Jan. 27

In the Heights, 2021 (HBO)

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

Leaving Jan. 28

Person of Interest

Leaving Jan. 31

12 Years a Slave, 2013 (HBO)

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Aquaman (1967)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

At First Sight, 1999 (HBO)

Bananas, 1971 (HBO)

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Borg vs. McEnroe, 2018 (HBO)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

Cellular, 2004 (HBO)

The Champ, 1979

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Chopped: Holiday

Chopped: Thanksgiving

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

Daybreakers, 2010 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Fools Rush In, 1997

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

Head of the Class (1986)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 7

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 8

Horsemen, 2009 (HBO)

Hyde Park on the Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2012 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 2017

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

Land, 2021 (HBO)

Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)

Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 (HBO)

The New Adventures of Old Christine

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Nostalgia, 2018 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986(HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

Solaris, 2002(HBO)

Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Core, 2003 (HBO)

The Dead Zone, 1983 (HBO)

The Help, 2011 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Untouchables, 1987 (HBO)

Thirteen, 2003 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012