





Analyst Urges Caution as Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Soars

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has experienced remarkable success this year, with its shares reaching a record high on the back of strong earnings. However, this outperformance has led one analyst to express concerns about a potential slowdown in the stock’s momentum. James Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones, downgraded Berkshire shares from a buy rating to a hold rating and removed B shares from the firm’s “U.S. stock focus” list. Shanahan’s primary reason for the downgrade is the rapid price appreciation witnessed so far this year. In his note, Shanahan stated, “BRK shares have significantly outperformed financial services peers over the past six months, supported by a relatively strong earnings outlook. We continue to expect solid earnings from BRK’s diverse group of operating companies. In our view, however, the current share price reflects these positives.”

Berkshire Hathaway’s Impressive Performance

Berkshire Hathaway’s class A shares have surged over 15% this year, reaching an all-time closing high of $563,073 last week. This stands in stark contrast to the S&P 500’s 12% gain in 2023 and the 2% loss experienced by the financial sector. The conglomerate’s operating earnings also recorded a 6.6% year-over-year increase in the second quarter, while substantial gains were achieved from its stock portfolio and Treasury holdings. Additionally, Berkshire’s cash reserves grew to $147.38 billion by the end of June, nearing a record level. Shanahan attributes this appreciation to an improved earnings outlook, fueled by increased investment activity and a rise in income from the company’s substantial cash holdings.

The Challenges Faced by Analysts and Limited Coverage

Shanahan previously downgraded Berkshire in April 2022, citing valuation concerns. It is worth noting that only seven analysts cover the conglomerate at major equity research firms on Wall Street, a significantly lower number compared to other mega-cap companies. Berkshire’s limited disclosure regarding its operating businesses, coupled with difficulties in accessing management, poses challenges for analysts in understanding the company’s operations. Furthermore, trading activity in Berkshire’s Class A shares remains relatively subdued due to their high price tag.





