The Importance of Consumer Spending

The U.S. consumer plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, accounting for approximately 70% of all economic activity. As the holiday shopping season draws near and the Federal Reserve considers adjusting interest rates, there are growing concerns about the financial health of American households.

Weakening Outlook for Holiday Sales

Several major retailers, such as Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods, have recently lowered their sales forecasts. UBS analyst Jay Sole warns that the outlook for holiday sales is heading in the wrong direction. A survey conducted by UBS reveals that a higher percentage of consumers plan to spend less this holiday season compared to those planning to spend more, indicating potential financial strain.

The Federal Reserve’s Role

The Federal Reserve aims to balance inflation and employment, avoiding a recession while achieving a “soft landing.” This strategy relies on sustained consumer spending. However, signs of pressure on consumers are emerging, including a declining quits rate and increasing loan delinquencies, even though wages continue to rise.

Concerns for Retailers and Wall Street

If consumer spending slows down, it could have devastating consequences for struggling retailers. The SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) has already experienced a decline of over 4% in the third quarter, significantly underperforming the S&P 500. UBS predicts further downside for retail stocks, particularly in the “softlines” sector, which includes clothing and bedding retailers.