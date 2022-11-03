A new update has been released for Warframe Update 1.023. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Warframe Update 1.023 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

General Console Notes:

Upgraded Matchmaking and Presence (visibility on what your friends are doing) servers on all console platforms.

Fixed having to erase the “Type RELEASE to confirm” instructions in the virtual keyboard when trying to terminate a crewmate’s contract at Ticker.

Update 32.1 includes the following code changes and fixes from previous PC hotfixes and updates:

Fixed the Narmer Scyto Raknoid’s rupture animation playing twice after bringing its health down to half. This fix also applies to all other Scyto Raknoids.

Fixed equipped colors to the Eros Wings Ephemera not updating when equipped on Operator/Drifter.

RETURN OF VEN’KRA TEL AND SPRAG

Ven’kra Tel and Sprag await you in Break Narmer Missions, Tenno! Be ready to take on these bosses as they attempt to stop Kahl.

Ven’kra Tel can be encountered in the Prison Break mission, while Sprag is hiding out in the Junk Run mission. These fights are optional – once you are in the Break Narmer mission, seek them out if you so choose in between the main mission objectives!

Their weapon skins can be procured from the in-game Market. Flatten your enemies with the Renok Hammer Skin and take vicious, clean, and precise shots with the Avex Sniper Skin.

The Ven’kra Tel and Sprag models have also been updated in the Orokin Sabotage mission.

STYANAX GEROUSIC HELMET

Show bravery in the service of justice. An esteemed helmet for Styanax.

Styanax Gerousic Helmet Glyphs are also now available for purchase via the Glyph selection screen in your settings (Profile > Glyph > Search for “Styanax Gerousic Glyph”).

The Styanax Gerousic Helmet can be purchased via the in-game Market and will become available as a Blueprint in future Nightwave Cred Offerings (along with the rest of Styanax’s alt Helmets: Styanax Agogean Helmet and Styanax Synmora Helmet).



NEW OSTRON DOJO DECORATIONS

Over 140 new Ostron Decorations are now available to give your Dojo the Cetus and Plains of Eidolon treatment.

A brand new Dojo room is also here: Ostron Cove! A secluded cove, somewhere on the Plains of Eidolon.

*We also moved several existing Ostron themed Decorations into the Ostron Tab in the Dojo Architect menu.

NEW CHIPPER OFFERINGS:

New Landing Craft – Skaut

A Grineer Bolkor remodeled for Tenno reinforcement. Skaut’s Air Support ‘Kahl Beacon’ calls Kahl and his allies for backup. When backup is active, subsequent uses replenishes health for Kahl and his team. Each player can call one additional Grineer brother to join the fight.

The Skaut can be purchased via in-game Market or in Chipper’s offerings in Kahl’s Garrison for Stock once you have completed the Veilbreaker Quest.

New Archon Shard Ephemeras:

Shard Hex Ephemera

Expose the power that courses through you. This Ephemera dynamically updates with your Warframe’s installed Archon Shards.

*NOTE: You must have Archon Shards installed on the Warframe that you are equipping the Shard Hex Ephemera onto in order for the Shards FX to appear when standing still. The Shard colors mirror what is equipped on your Warframe, but the Energy color radiating from the Shards is customizable.

Shard Bane Ephemera

Express the Archon’s fury. This Ephemera dynamically updates with your Warframe’s installed Archon Shards.

*NOTE: You must have Archon Shards installed on the Warframe that you are equipping the Shard Bane Ephemera onto in order for the Shards to appear embedded. The Shard colors mirror what is equipped on your Warframe, but the Energy color radiating from the Shards is customizable.

The Archon Shard Ephemera Blueprints can be found in Chipper’s offerings in Kahl’s Garrison for Stock.

EMBER STARTER PACK

Boost your Arsenal instantly with the new Ember Starter Pack, including a Warframe, Customizations and many more powerful items. Light the Origin System aflame with Ember’s Abilities and Essential Heat Damage Mods. Get the Ember Starter Pack and burn away the opposition today!

Pack Includes:

Ember Warframe

Ember Phoenix Helmet

Nikana Weapon

Essential Heat Damage Mod Bundle

One per account. Available for a limited time via the in-game Market or at www.warframe.com.

*We’re trying something a little different with the Ember Starter Pack. The Ember Starter Pack is available for Platinum on Consoles and cash on PC (with the added value of 200 Platinum included in the PC Pack in light of the differences between the platforms).



Archon Hunt Changes & Fixes:

Chipper is now the Defense target in Archon Hunt Defense missions. Protect him as he scans for Narmer’s purpose in the sector!

Fixed Archon Hunt enemies applying enemy defense buffs in a different way than Sorties, causing abilities (for example, but not limited to) Nyx’s Psychic Bolts to not strip 100% of an enemy’s Shields or Armor even with the right Mods applied. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1325375-nyx-psychic-bolts/?ct=1666206012

Fixed the secondary weapon given to Defense Operative in Archon Hunt missions disappearing after Host Migration. This also fixes for all other instances where a secondary weapon is given to friendly NPC.

Fixed Archon Hunts awarding progress towards Sortie Nightwave Acts that are intended only for the (Sortie Specialist and Sortie Expert).

Fixed script error in Archon Hunt caused by Clients joining.



Break Narmer Mission Changes & Fixes:

Cumulative Challenge Change: Progress on Break Narmer Challenges now persist between mission runs, rather than being reset for incomplete challenges. The Break Narmer mission progress screen will now show your challenge progress.

Progress on Break Narmer Challenges now persist between mission runs, rather than being reset for incomplete challenges. Changed the ‘Kahl Kill Quick’ challenge from “Get 5 kills in 3 seconds” to 5 seconds. Kills made by Kahl’s Brothers now also count towards this challenge.

Added new Break Narmer Challenges: Blow Up Good – Get kills with grenades. Bomb Run – Get kills with grenades while flying. Close Up Kills – Kill Enemies with Melee Crate Smash – Kills Moas with a crate in the Veil Factory. Freezer Burn – Freeze the Narmer Raknoid. Stun Deacons – Stun Deacons using the Veilbreaker. Smash Narmer Robots – Kill Narmer Moas Defeat Sprag – Find and defeat Sprag Defeat Ven’kra Tel – Find and defeat Ven’kra Tel

Break Narmer missions where collectible challenges are active will now spawn additional of the items required to be collected instead of the exact amount needed to complete the challenge.

Exiting out of the camera hacking view is now done by using the open menu button.

Kahl can now command Brothers to stand in the Field in the Prison Break mission.

Updated the end of mission screen for Break Narmer missions with more VFX flare.

Increased the kneeling animation speed for Kahl.

Made it easier to select intractable objects while commanding Brothers. Also fixed instances of the command FX not being visible on targets.

The fade to black mission reset will no longer happen after a Deacon stuns you and then dies while there are no other alerted Deacons around at the time.

Improved Kahl’s Brothers following behavior so that they don’t fall behind when covering large distances fast.

Added a secondary objective text that hints at the Ramparts when the Narmer Thumper becomes invulnerable. Also added UI name tags to the Rampart’s located in the Narmer Thumper arena in the Junk Run mission.

Fixed Kahl’s transmission reaction to the Narmer Thumper’s invulnerability getting removed playing more than once.

Fixed challenges showing incomplete (even if completed) in the Break Narmer missions screen if you completed a challenge for Week One’s mission, and then got the same challenge for Week Two’s mission (or when the first mission repeated in Week Four).

Fixed the ‘Man the Guns’ Challenge not working in the Prison Break mission. As announced in the PSA, upon login you will receive an inbox message with 15 Stock if you completed the Prison Break mission (and were affected by the Man the Guns challenge bug during your second rotation of the Prison Break mission) anytime between October 16th to November 2nd. Kills caused by the explosive radius when destroying Crystals during the Dropship sequence will now count towards the challenge.

Fixed right bumper not opening up the ability submenu while playing Kahl and using a controller. You can hold the right bumping to view and select Kahl’s abilities, the same way you would for Warframes.

Fixed the Kahl Go Fast Challenge (Complete the mission in under 15 minutes) auto-completing if caught by a Deacon.

Fixed losing the Salvaged Kuva Ayanga for the rest of the Junk Run mission if you use the Hellion Jetpack after picking it up.

Fixed an invisible terrain in the Prison Break Break Narmer mission tileset.

Fixed the Narmer consoles displaying multiple black squares when correctly solving puzzles.

Fixed Kahl’s Brothers losing their ‘downed’ animation and standing upright instead if they are teleported while downed.

Fixed case where Veilbreaking an ally could cause them to fall through the floor.

Fixed loss of function after a Deacon stuns you and then dies.

Fixed loss of function after using the Veilbreaker ability on a Deacon while also in the process of being attacked by them.

Fixed being unable to clear the Narmer Thumper’s invulnerability in the Junk Run mission.

Fixed K-Drive parts, Chipper Tools, and Floofs not disappearing after being picked up to complete the challenge.

Fixed being able to break through the map in the Junk Run mission using the Hellion jetpack.

Fixed Kahl regening Health during the Deacon Veil finisher animation.

Fixed an issue where Kahl’s crouch idle could be interrupted by one of his other idle variants, causing him to stand up.

Fixed Kahl’s Brothers clipping through doors while using jetpacks.

Fixed Railjack HP bar appearing in the Prison Break mission.

Fixed blocking volume issue and in the Junk Run mission tileset.

Fixed bugs with environment art in the Junk Run mission tilset.

Fixed floating leaves issue in the Junk Run mission tileset.

Fixed lighting issues in the Junk Run mission tileset.

Fixed black meshes appearing in the Junk Run mission tileset.

Fixed inconsistent capitalization with the cameras’ UI in the Sneaky Sabotage mission.

Fixed cases of Challenges shuffling after Hotfixes. Updated all cameras to use UPPERCASE for better visibility.

Fixed collectibles for challenges spawning in Extraction zones.

Fixed script error that could occur when a Brother is running away from planting bomb on the Immunode in the Prison Break mission.

Fixed script error that could occur if you have a command to a Brother immediately after Veilbreaking.

Kahl’s Garrison Changes & Fixes:

Kahl can now enter Captura (informally “Kahl’s Kahptura”)! There is now a Captura button located in Kahl’s Arsenal that will allow you to bring Kahl into an owned Captura scene for a photoshoot.

Added a Fast Travel option in the Pause menu to get to Kahl’s Garrison while in the Drifter Camp. Previously this was accessed within the Profile option – now it’s better exposed for quick access!

Fixed a piece of cloth jutting out of Kahl’s leg with the Brauld Gaiters equipped.

Fixed Kahl’s model showing up twice at the same time in the Garrison.

Fixed visiting players being able to interact with the Host’s Garrison.

Fixed Clients invited to Host’s Kahl’s Garrison hearing the dialogue from NPCs that are invisible to them if they are not the same rank.

Fixed the ‘None’ option not working when customizing Kahl.

Fixed several meshes clipping through the floor in Kahl’s Garrison.

Fixed Olvar D’s gun not being in his hands, and instead appearing on the floor in Kahl’s Garrison.

Fixed waypoint marker pointing to Kahl once the Kahl’s Garrison Syndicate is at max rank.

Fixed clipping issues with the Syrinx Leg Armor on Kahl.

Fixed Jarka missing her eyes in Kahl’s Garrison.

Fixed Horrek’s cauldron located in Kahl’s Garrison being invisible when viewing it from the inside of the Landing Craft.

Fixed a Veiled Grineer enemy spawning with Kahl and his Brothers after the ship crash sequence during the Prison Break mission.

Fixed Kahl loading into the Junk Run mission invisible.

Fixed opening the pause menu with a controller while in the Kahl Garrison mission screen causing the menu to open at a distance.

General Additions:

Iron Wake is now home to a very special memorial to the late Tenno, Datareaper, located just behind Clem’s Fort. Datareaper created the character Clem and, with it, brought joy to many fellow Tenno. His memorial displays his favorite and most used Warframe, and his custom-colored Kronen Prime, as the Kronen was also his creation from a Contest long ago. Clem Forever <3.

Captura Changes & Fixes:

Added a “Weapons Enabled” toggle to disable weapons on Operator/Drifter.

The options panel will now go transparent when the cursor is not hovering over it, so that you can see scene details when you are not actively making adjustments.

Added a “This setting needs to be ON to use this feature: Film Grain” pop-up when attempting to change Grain while the Film Grain option is toggled off in the options panel.

Fixed changes made to the Fade option for cameras in Captura not saving upon exiting the camera settings.

General Changes:

Armor attachments (Chest, Arms, Legs) and Syandanas are now available to be equipped on the Drifter!



This is the first step towards bringing more customization options to the Drifter. For transparency on the process, the team is required to go through every single attachment and modify it for the skeleton of the Drifter (which includes adjusting those attachments for each suit as well, not just the base). With hundreds of armor pieces and Syandanas, the process is long. Which is why we started with the Drifter since their skeleton is similar to Warframes. Operator attachments may come down the line later, along with our continuation development towards applying Operator suits to Drifters.

Updated the Operator/Drifter customization screen: Bundled Clothing/Features options into categories.

Added Search function to the lists of customizations. This has also been applied to Kahl’s list of customizations.

Squadmates icons in the Player List UI will now show the Warframe/Operator they are playing by default, instead of their Glyphs. There is now a “Show Teammate Glyphs Instead of Icons” option in the Interface Options to swap back to Glyphs if desired. Operator icons will not show to players who have not completed The Second Dream Quest.

Made the following changes to the UI pop-up notifications for pickups: Added a UI pop-up notification for Voidplumes. Updated the UI pop-up notification with a new look and flare. The pop-up now includes who on the team picked up the item (includes Syndicate Medallions and Voidplumes).

Made changes to the Auto Install Mods logic on Warframes: Auto Install valued survivability like health, shields and armor far above all else. These changes value “Ability” stats like Duration and Range just below survivability, choosing Mods like Stretch just after Vitality and Redirection. Also added value to certain beginner QOL Mods, for players that don’t have base Ability stat Mods yet.

Added FX flare to the Syndicate Ranks icons in the Syndicate screens.

Made several updates to the Haunted Interior Decorations – increased the spooky!

Added “Speed” stat in UI for Revenant’s Reave, and Gauss’ Mach Rush, and passive.

Made slight tweaks to Caliban’s audio mix.

Changed the Azima’s Alt-Fire disc maximum duration to 30 seconds. In Update 32, we set this to 11 seconds as a reaction to players using the Azima with a very specific Mod configuration which resulted in a math bug and the disc unintentionally lasting over 5 minutes. That kind of AFK strategy is not what we want to encourage in Warframe. After further review and reading feedback, we agreed with the feedback that 11 seconds is too short and cuts into what you could achieve with legitimate Modding. With the new duration of 30 seconds we hope to strike a compromise between having your Mods and Abilities matter, without returning to an entirely AFK gameplay strategy.

Improved when a prompt is sent to head over to the support page after crashing due to being out of memory. The launcher will now also inform when attempting to launch the game with slightly less RAM than is specified by the minspec.

Updated the “Insufficient Platinum” message to include how much Platinum is needed to purchase an item.

Optimizations:

Made systemic micro-optimizations to core math routines.

Made micro-optimization to game code.

Made micro-optimizations to animation updates.

Made systemic optimizations to framerate and memory footprint.

Made systemic micro-optimizations to memory usage.

Made micro-optimizations to level loading and streaming.

Made systemic micro-optimizations to memory footprint and rendering performance.

Made optimization to material loading.

Made several small optimizations to Dojo loading.

Made a few micro-optimizations to loading large Dojos.

Optimized memory footprint for all platforms.

Fixed a hitch when loading into the Saturn – Uranus Junction.

Added a 1 second cooldown to all the Firework consumables to prevent crashes.

General Fixes:

Fixed the ‘Dual-Mode Chamber’ and ‘Mounting Momentum’ Felarx Evolution III perks not working. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1325938-felarx-evolution-3-dual-Mode-chamber-mounting-momentum-are-not-working-investigating/page/2/#comment-12641949

Fixed ammo pools not being shared properly across NPCs (Specters, Wukong’s Clone, Excalibur Umbra on Transference, and Equinox’s other half while using the Duality Augment Mod).

Fixed Primary and Secondary ammo pickups only being picked up if the player presses reload while standing near them.

Fixed enemies instantly dying when casting Mag’s Pull on enemies that are affected by Titania’s Spellbind.

Fixed loss of function after Melee slamming just as Temporal Anchor expires and beginning rewinding Protea. As reported here: https://www.reddit.com/r/Warframe/comments/xtzley/my_protea_is_broken_i_need_a_new_one/

Fixed being unable to manually reload while using a controller when Zephyr is in Tail Wind.

Fixed the Balor Fomorian Alert not appearing in Navigation while Nights of Naberus is live.

Fixed the Primed Sure Footed Mod having a very tiny chance of not preventing knockdown at max rank.

Fixed Energy Motes generated by the Emergence Dissipate Arcane not providing Energy if picked up by Necramech.

Hotdropped fix from last week: Fixed a case where purchasing both the Riven Cipher from Teshin and the Archon Shard from Chipper in the same week caused them to be unable to be purchased again on the reset. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1328361-weekly-veiled-riven-cipherweekly-archon-shard-not-available-fixed/

Fixed Yareli falling through the map in various different tilesets when mounting/dismounting Merulina.

Fixed Kuva Larvling not spawning while playing as Yareli while riding Merulina.

Fixed magazine capacity from Mods reverting when turning Titania’s Razorwing on and off.

Fixed Naramon’s Lethal Levitation not working for Clients.

Fixed the Crit Chance UI indicator for Mesa’s Ballistic Bullseye Augment Mod having long decimal numbers – will now round for sake of space!

Fixed Equinox’s other half from her Duality Augment Mod using the player’s Archgun instead of their Primary/Secondary/Melee weapon from their loadout. This falls in line with other AI fighters like Excalibur Umbra and Wukong’s clone – they only use your loadout weapons and not spawn in weapons.

Fixed crash when returning to the Drifter Camp in The New War Quest.

Fixed crash when attempting to visit another player’s Orbiter.

Fixed crash when Client enters through the Cetus gates from the Plains of Eidolon during Host migration.

Fixed crash caused by Wisp’s passive script starting if Wisp dies within 1s of spawning or respawning.

Fixed the rare case where damage done by Residual Malodor on Kitguns and the Live Wire Parazon Mod could trigger Archon Flow.

Fixed crash when hovering over Titania’s Razorwing ability UI.

Fixed crash with Xaku’s Grasp of Lohk while using the Vampiric Grasp Augment Mod.

Fixed HUD related crash.

Fixed a crash in the Unairu focus school’s Caustic Strike ability if the player has Unairu Wisp unlocked and dies just after hitting an enemy with Caustic Strike while the Wisp is active.

Fixed Kompressa’s additional bubbles (after the first 4) not exploding with radial damage as intended when modded with Multishot.

Fixes towards a crash caused by Revenant’s Danse Macabre.

Fixed crash caused by Sentient Conculysts’ melee attacks.

Fixed crashes caused by the Kubrow’s Shelter Precept Mod if a Kubrow’s owner leaves the mission.

Fixed crash when boarding Crewships in Railjack missions.

Fixed Revenant Prime’s energy color along his back not changing from the default blue.

Fixed Panthera’s primary fire punch-through not working if the first target is killed.

Fixed The Orbiter node in the Star Chart not taking you to the Orbiter if you’ve just completed the 2nd stage of the Veilbreaker Quest.

Fixed Steel Path Void Fissures being visible while not in Steel Path Void Fissure missions, and vice versa.

Fixed the option to speak to Teshin about the Steel Path missing after unlocking it.

Fixed being permanently unable to create new imprints of the Vulpaphyla or Predasite after releasing them to Son during the imprint process. Releasing is no longer available at Son if imprinting is active.

Fixed an issue where skin tone might not apply to all Operator customization slots if you owned more than 3.

Fixed locked doors on Corpus Ship Spy missions not opening when hacked by Clients.

Fixed Operator starting to drift up into the air in seated position while viewing their Appearance menu.

Fixed cases where audio transmissions playing in a specific order (Quests, etc.) could get interrupted by other transmissions that are unrelated. Transmissions that are unrelated to the main event ones will now play at the end of the queued sequence. No more rude interruptions!

Fixed your Warframe’s Ability Duration stat increasing every time you mouse over it in the Helminth UI while Molt Efficiency is equipped (UI only issue, did not impact in-mission).

Fixed Clients seeing other Clients sliding around in their idle stance while moving, instead of showing their feet running.

Fixed most Emblems clipping through the majority of Wisp’s skins.

Fixed the Officium Syandana not sitting flush on Revenant’s back.

Fixed falling and teleporting endlessly after falling down a walkway and attempting to fly out using Titania’s Razorwing in the Infested Ship tileset.

Fixed being able to spawn Necramech in deep waters in the Orb Vallis and Plains of Eidolon.

This also fixes being unable to access your Necramech in the water.

Fixed enemies not spawning during ‘Defend the Area’ Bounty stages in the Cambion Drift.

Fixed mining spots in post-New War Plains of Eidolon terrain spawning buried in the terrain, making it impossible to access.

Fixed objectives in the UI overlapping in The New Strange Quest. Also improved the objective flow in the Quest so that it is less confusing on what you need to do next.

Fixed the Feverspine K-Drive not appearing in Profile if a player has not acquired or leveled it.

Fixed all interaction prompts not working after giving a rescue target your Secondary weapon.

Fixed Captain Vor’s right hand not being fully closed around his Cronus melee in the intro cinematic to his Assassionation mission.

Fixed many Syandanas clipping through Protea’s Caladrius Skin hip mesh.

Fixed water leaking appearing in the Orbiter while not in the Drifter Camp.

Fixed intense glitching in the Personal Quarters Vignette when visiting another player’s Orbiter.

Fixes towards pickups getting stuck in an endless falling loop in teleport volumes.

Fixed the “Defeat all Thrax attackers” UI prompt getting stuck on screen in Void Flood missions.

Fixed Capture mission transmissions playing at the start of the Captain Vor and Lieteunant Lech Kril Assassination mission.

Fixed your Warframe loading in invisible in The War Within Quest “Mountain Pass” stage.

Fixed the incorrect Styanax Helmet appearing in his Leverian.

Fixed Clan Emblems appearing on the Relay statues after Blessings.

Fixed Blink Pads being enabled during the Stolen Plates mission in The New War Quest. This was causing issues in the quest’s progression as K-Driving is required to get up to the Spaceport in the Orb Vallis.

Fixed falling out of bounds when using Operator Void Sling in The War Within Quest. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1327644-the-war-within-bug-video-link/

Fixed the Laetum missing sound FX for reloading and Incarnon Mode while a skin is equipped.

Fixed the “Incomplete” filter for the list of Warframe abilities applying when clicking on resources in Helminth UI.

Fixed custom Clan Emblems not updating on banners placed in the Dojo until another decoration is placed or you reload into the Dojo.

Fixed the Aurimus Prime Syandana sticking out on most Warframes.

Fixed the aimed-in mining tool UI overlapping other menus when opened (Nightwave, pause menu, etc.).

Fixed camera flying through Orbiter after backing out of the Sigil menu on Necramech customization.

Fixed Warframe names being fully capitalized in the descriptions of their animation sets.

Fixed being unable to chat link the Jack o’Naut statue.

Fixed a rare network issue where Internet Service Provider problems could result in the game hanging indefinitely.

Fixed being able to spawn more than 1 of the Cephalon Suda Shield Osprey and Corrupted Bombard Specters to prevent performance issues.

Fixed script error with Loki’s Invisibility.

Fixed script error with Revenant’s Enthrall.

Fixed script error with Equinox’s Metamorphosis.

Fixed script error with applying customizations to your Orbiter.

Known issues:

The Sepulcrum does not charge alt-fire from kills by DOT inflicted by the weapon.

