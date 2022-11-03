A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 Update. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Modern Warfare 2 Update is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Global Known Issues:

PC Players: We’ve noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII. For now we’d suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers.

We've recently released an update that fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their Profile Showcase, additionally we've also fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 3, 2022

