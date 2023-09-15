Important News Items for Investors

1. Wall Street rallies

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its best day in over a month on Thursday, driven by a successful major IPO and positive economic data. The Dow rose 331.58 points, or 0.96%, and closed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since September 1. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw gains. In economic news, the producer price index came in stronger than expected, rising 0.7% in August. Stock futures were ticking higher on Friday morning.

2. UAW walks out

Thousands of United Auto Workers members have gone on strike at three key auto plants after failing to reach a deal with Detroit automakers. UAW President Shawn Fain is taking a new approach by negotiating with all three companies simultaneously. The workers are striking at GM’s plant in Wentzville, Missouri; Ford’s plant in Wayne, Michigan; and Stellantis’ Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. Approximately 12,700 workers are participating in the strike.

3. Arm jumps in

Arm Holdings, a British chip design company, made its debut on the Nasdaq with a successful initial public offering. The stock rose nearly 25% on its first day of trading. Despite Arm’s revenue shrinking in the latest period, it is now priced at a premium compared to Nvidia, which has seen its revenue double. Arm’s architecture is widely used in smartphone chips and generates significant royalties.

4. Airlines look down

Different airlines, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and Frontier Airlines, have warned that high fuel prices are impacting their profits. Delta Air Lines specifically cut its adjusted earnings forecast for the third quarter due to higher-than-expected fuel and maintenance costs. This follows similar warnings from other airlines such as Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Additionally, Delta made changes to its frequent flyer status and airport lounge access programs.

5. JPMorgan steps up

JPMorgan Chase is planning to offer digital payroll processing to small businesses, intensifying competition with fintech players like Square and PayPal. By expanding its services, JPMorgan aims to appeal to more small businesses and rival the do-everything approach of fintech providers. The bank has partnered with San Francisco-based fintech company Gusto to provide the technology for this feature.