Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has set a target to deliver 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles in 2023, despite a weak global economy. However, an analyst believes this goal is unrealistic.

In 2022, VinFast sold 7,400 electric vehicles (EVs) exclusively in Vietnam. During the first half of 2023, the company delivered only 11,315 vehicles, with the majority sold to a related company. The low demand for VinFast’s EVs raises concerns about its ability to meet its ambitious delivery target.

Shares of Vingroup, VinFast’s parent company, have also seen a significant decline, reaching their lowest level since November 2017.

On the other hand, Tesla and XPeng, VinFast’s competitors in the US market, recorded much higher sales figures during the first half of the year.