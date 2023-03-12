The whole Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2 Battle Pass is now accessible for players to admire and grind through with the live Mega update.

Up until June 2nd, players can work their way through the new battle pass, which features a multitude of brand-new skins, emotes, loading screens, and other items.

Content producers like ShiinaBR have made a preview of Chapter 4 – Season 2 Battle Pass so you can see what’s included, including the previously released Attack on Titan Eren Yeager skin. Take a look at everything below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight new skins are included in this version of the Fortnite Battle Pass: Thunder, Mizuki, Stray, Highwire, Renzo the Destroyer, Imani, Mystica, and, yep, Eren Yaeger. Naturally, each one has a variety of versions that may be unlocked and equipped.

Together with the Titan Strike pickaxe, Eren’s Faceoff spray, Scout Regiment Salute emote, Determined Eren emoji, Regiment Gear wrap, and AoT banner icon, the Attack on Titan star will also appear in the game. The Attack on Titan star’s skin will be added in less than a month as part of a unique mid-season event, meaning you can unlock him later.

The Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2 Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, or roughly $7.99, but it’s free for Fortnite Crew members. You have plenty of time to go through those rarer skins since it lasts through June 2nd.

Ch. 4 – Second Season Mega updates the island map of the game with fresh areas to discover. It has a cyberpunk, Neo-Tokyo look and is set in a megacity with tall buildings. Gamers can ride motorbikes that would make even Akira drool, grind down rails within the city, and acquire a new katana weapon.

What part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2 Battle Pass are you most looking forward to?