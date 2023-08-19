v1.6 New Features:

Added local co-op mode!

Added “Disable Blood” option.

Added “Pixel Font” option.

Added “Border Type” option.

Added Twitch integration (Steam only).

Local Co-op Features:

Added Friendship Amulet.

Added extra options for co-op:

-Player colour selection.

-Player outlines toggle.

-Player indicators toggle.

-UI Selection tint toggle.

-Controller/Keyboard assignment toggle.

-Sequential chest mode toggle.

Added support for Steam Remote Play Together.

Bug fixes, improvements, corrections:

Before showing the gargantuan list, I’d just like to say a huge thank you to all the players who have helped reporting difference between the old and new engine, our own littla QA team who spent countless hours for testing everything across more than a dozen of platform and devices, and our developers who didn’t shy to go through the 7 layers of hell to make all the changes