With the launch of Arena, we’d like to ensure partners are aware of our developer API policy regarding the new Augments system. Third party sites will not be allowed to share the following:

We’d like to dive a bit into the philosophy behind this approach with Arena. Arena is meant to be a game mode that encourages players to experiment and try new things. We believe it will be at its strongest when, through that experimentation, we can see significant meta shifts as the mode progresses. We want to avoid a scenario where data points to a currently “optimal” choice, since the sheer number of potential combinations of champions, items, and Augments is meant to force players to think on their feet as opposed to following a specific script.

We know this is very different from how League has approached sharing data in the past, particularly around Summoner’s Rift. Our goal is for Arena to be a place for players to theorycraft and adjust the meta more naturally instead of focusing on raw win rate data. Raw win rate data can be misleading and can cause a stagnant meta in an unhealthy way that will likely make the game less enjoyable. We will still be sharing a healthy amount of data to allow players to inform themselves based on pick rates or subjective recommendations based on particular players’ perceptions or reads on the game state.

We’re excited to see what combinations players come up with for Arena, and will be keeping a close eye on how the meta develops once the mode goes live. We will be actively exploring options on how to further improve in-game information to help players with the decision making process on what their preferred progression paths could be based on the options available to them.