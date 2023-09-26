Declining Support for Ukraine Ukraine is facing challenges in keeping its international backers as the war with Russia continues. Recent opinion polls in Europe and the U.S. show a decrease in support for measures backing Ukraine, particularly in terms of additional funding and military equipment supply. Geopolitical analysts at Teneo risk advisory noted that partisan divides are emerging in both Europe and the U.S., with governments prioritizing domestic politics and policies ahead of Ukraine, especially with upcoming elections in allied countries like Poland, Slovakia, and the U.S. Fears exist that Russia may take advantage of weaknesses and fractures in Ukraine’s partnerships as public sentiment towards the war shifts. Russian analysts believe that Western support for Ukraine, both politically and militarily, is waning.

Tensions with Poland A public rift between Poland and Ukraine has caught the attention of the Kremlin. Russia sees the frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv as an opportunity to exploit and predicts that they will increase. The conflict between the two countries escalated over agricultural exports, with Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal leading to tensions in eastern Europe. Poland and other countries maintained restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports, angering Ukraine. Last week, Ukraine filed lawsuits against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia with the World Trade Organization over their refusal to lift restrictions. The situation worsened when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implied that some Ukrainian allies had only pretended to support Kyiv during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

Impact on Military Aid Poland, one of the largest individual donors of military aid to Ukraine, announced that it would no longer send weapons and instead focus on its own military needs. Slovakia, another neighboring country, has also pledged to halt military supplies to Ukraine. These decisions align with upcoming elections in both Poland and Slovakia, as politicians prioritize domestic issues to appeal to their electorates. Additionally, a majority of Republican voters in the U.S. oppose additional funding for Ukraine, potentially impacting future support.

Potential Political Shifts

The recent tensions between Poland and Ukraine signal a potentially significant political shift. Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, warns that if a Republican is elected in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, it could have seismic implications for Europe, given expectations of a Trump nomination.

Attempts to Ease Tensions